NCAA Football: Auburn at South Carolina

Oct 17, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Colby Wooden (25) closes in on South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill (15) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

 Jeff Blake

Archer grad Colby Wooden, a defensive lineman at Auburn, was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 268-pounder had 41 tackles (9 1/2 for losses), four sacks and five quarterback hurries this season while starting for the Tigers. He took a redshirt season in 2019.

