Archer grad Colby Wooden, a defensive lineman at Auburn, was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 268-pounder had 41 tackles (9 1/2 for losses), four sacks and five quarterback hurries this season while starting for the Tigers. He took a redshirt season in 2019.
