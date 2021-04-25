x_JEC8856.jpg
North Gwinnett's Katie McCormack (5) crosses a ball in front of Collins Hill's Lisa Gonzales (11) during a game played at North Gwinnett High School.

 Craig Cappy

The coaches in Region 8-AAAAAAA recently released their all-region team, recognizing the best from the 2021 high school soccer season.

North Gwinnett’s Chris Leone (boys) and Mill Creek’s Vince Hayes (Mill Creek) were voted the region’s coaches of the year.

The top boys individual awards went to Mill Creek’s Rosemond Lekeaka as forward of the year, Peachtree Ridge’s Nick Kosut and Collins Hill’s Nour Alamri as co-midfielders of the year, Peachtree Ridge’s Rio Onwumere as defender of the year and Collins Hill’s Kevin Lupercio as goalkeeper of the year.

Mill Creek’s girls earned two top individual awards with forward of the year Ari Manrique and midfielder of the year Ellie McIntyre. North Gwinnett’s Katie McCormack was girls defender of the year, and the Bulldogs’ Kelly Hall shared goalkeeper of the year honors with Collins Hill’s Alli Lester.

The all-region selections are as follows:

Boys

First team

Nour Alamri, Collins Hill

Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill

Will Collins, North Gwinnett

Jared Evans, Mountain View

Rafael Fernandez, Mountain View

Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge

Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill

Nick Kosut, Peachtree Ridge

Dennis Lee, Peachtree Ridge

Rosemond Lekeaka, Mill Creek

Kevin Lupercio, Collins Hill

Frank Neely, North Gwinnett

Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge

Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge

Jason Withrow, North Gwinnett

Second team

Mayo Afolabi, Mountain View

Mohammed Alsuweydi, Mill Creek

Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View

Sammy Ismael, Mountain View

Cody Leach, North Gwinnett

Jesse Lee, Mill Creek

Alan Lemus, Mill Creek

Max Mitchell, Mill Creek

Joe West, North Gwinnett

Wyatt Wilson, North Gwinnett

Sebastian Zavala, Peachtree Ridge

Girls

First team

Morgan Amrozowicz, Mill Creek

Bree Barley, North Gwinnett

Marisol Esparza, Collins Hill

Kelly Hall, North Gwinnett

Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett

Dani Henriquez, Peachtree Ridge

Chandler Jenkins, North Gwinnett

Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett

Alli Lester, Collins Hill

Danielle Lewin, Collins Hill

Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill

Ari Manrique, Mill Creek

Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek

Katie McCormack, North Gwinnett

Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge

Savannah Singleton, Mill Creek

Second team

Raegan Best, Peachtree Ridge

Kristina Blake, Mountain View

Mallory Fortner, Collins Hill

Brooklynn Fugel, Mill Creek

Angie Garcia, Mountain View

Mairin Halama, Mill Creek

Samantha Haley, Mountain View

Bella Intharaksa, Mountain View

Ciera Johnson, Peachtree Ridge

Rachel Lifland, Mountain View

Layla Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge

Maria Velarde, Mountain View

Bridgett Zuniga, Collins Hill

