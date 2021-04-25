The coaches in Region 8-AAAAAAA recently released their all-region team, recognizing the best from the 2021 high school soccer season.
North Gwinnett’s Chris Leone (boys) and Mill Creek’s Vince Hayes (Mill Creek) were voted the region’s coaches of the year.
The top boys individual awards went to Mill Creek’s Rosemond Lekeaka as forward of the year, Peachtree Ridge’s Nick Kosut and Collins Hill’s Nour Alamri as co-midfielders of the year, Peachtree Ridge’s Rio Onwumere as defender of the year and Collins Hill’s Kevin Lupercio as goalkeeper of the year.
Mill Creek’s girls earned two top individual awards with forward of the year Ari Manrique and midfielder of the year Ellie McIntyre. North Gwinnett’s Katie McCormack was girls defender of the year, and the Bulldogs’ Kelly Hall shared goalkeeper of the year honors with Collins Hill’s Alli Lester.
The all-region selections are as follows:
Boys
First team
Nour Alamri, Collins Hill
Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill
Will Collins, North Gwinnett
Jared Evans, Mountain View
Rafael Fernandez, Mountain View
Juan Gallego-Garzon, Peachtree Ridge
Emmanuel Gyasi, Collins Hill
Nick Kosut, Peachtree Ridge
Dennis Lee, Peachtree Ridge
Rosemond Lekeaka, Mill Creek
Kevin Lupercio, Collins Hill
Frank Neely, North Gwinnett
Rio Onwumere, Peachtree Ridge
Stephane Shongo, Peachtree Ridge
Jason Withrow, North Gwinnett
Second team
Mayo Afolabi, Mountain View
Mohammed Alsuweydi, Mill Creek
Ezra Hoffman, Mountain View
Sammy Ismael, Mountain View
Cody Leach, North Gwinnett
Jesse Lee, Mill Creek
Alan Lemus, Mill Creek
Max Mitchell, Mill Creek
Joe West, North Gwinnett
Wyatt Wilson, North Gwinnett
Sebastian Zavala, Peachtree Ridge
Girls
First team
Morgan Amrozowicz, Mill Creek
Bree Barley, North Gwinnett
Marisol Esparza, Collins Hill
Kelly Hall, North Gwinnett
Meredith Hamada, North Gwinnett
Dani Henriquez, Peachtree Ridge
Chandler Jenkins, North Gwinnett
Dylan Lamberth, North Gwinnett
Alli Lester, Collins Hill
Danielle Lewin, Collins Hill
Taylor Lewin, Collins Hill
Ari Manrique, Mill Creek
Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek
Katie McCormack, North Gwinnett
Addison Neel, Peachtree Ridge
Savannah Singleton, Mill Creek
Second team
Raegan Best, Peachtree Ridge
Kristina Blake, Mountain View
Mallory Fortner, Collins Hill
Brooklynn Fugel, Mill Creek
Angie Garcia, Mountain View
Mairin Halama, Mill Creek
Samantha Haley, Mountain View
Bella Intharaksa, Mountain View
Ciera Johnson, Peachtree Ridge
Rachel Lifland, Mountain View
Layla Sirdah, Peachtree Ridge
Maria Velarde, Mountain View
Bridgett Zuniga, Collins Hill
