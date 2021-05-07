PDSC_0804.JPG

Grayson's Garrett Brophy throws the discus in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at Parkview.

 Will Hammock

Brookwood’s Serena Tate, South Gwinnett’s Nigel Hussey and Grayson’s Garrett Brophy took home top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Team, selected by the region’s coaches.

The Runner of the Year honors went to Tate for the girls and Hussey for the boys, while Brophy was Field Event Athlete of the Year for the boys. Newton’s Jordyn Ash was the girls’ Field Event Athlete of the Year.

Brookwood’s Eric Rovie (girls) and Parkview’s Matt Henson (boys) took the Coach of the Year awards.

The coaches also recognized the following all-region athletes from Gwinnett:

BOYS

First Team

Brookwood: Will Bray, Walker Hanley

Grayson: Garrett Brophy

Parkview: Jamie Asberry Jr., Greg Baker II, Cody Brown, Cortney Cherry, Leon Christian, Bryce Fleetwood, David Garcia, Caden Hall, Ronnie Hamrick, Jack Holcomb, Muhammad Jackson, Michael Lewis, Gabe Mares, Will Mitchell III, Emmanuel Omorogbe, Kenneth Robbins Jr., Martin Robles, Khyair Spain, Heyabel Tekle, Andrew Todd, Antonio Valenti

South Gwinnett

Christopher Coleman, William Embry, Pierre Ford, Nigel Hussey, Jaylin Lackey, Ethan Tate, Kylen Thorps

Second Team

Brookwood: Marshall Bray, Bryce Charles, Bryce Dopson, Langston Jones, Seth Wheeler

Grayson: Sean Dyer, Christian Elder, Dylan Elder, Austin Scott, James Thomas

Parkview: Jared Brown, Khalil Carr, Keonte Knight, Seth Lindsey, Haven Maruyama

South Gwinnett: Jeffrey McFarland

GIRLS

First Team

Brookwood: Kylin Beard, Madison Campbell, Zya Davis, Veejah Hylton, Aliyah Irving, Jasmine Johnson, Serena Tate, Trinity Thurman, Allie Wardle

Grayson: Julie French, Kameryn Hannon, Jayden Haynes, Cydney Haynes, Amoria Narcisse, Samantha Smith, Jade Wren

Parkview: Jaimie Chen, Abi Debebe, Emilee Easley, Abby Hall, Zhari Maxineaux, Carson Moore, Haley Primm

Second Team

Brookwood: Hailey Demessa, Macy Felton, Addy Keszler, Hannah Mobley, Jillian Rovie

Grayson: Nyla Hunter, Lauren Lee, Aniya McKinley, Caitlin Salmon, Trinity Scott

Parkview: Lydia Harris, Neriah Lee, Sussy Ngulefac, Sy-Ann Smart

South Gwinnett: Ne’Yonnah Davis, Kylah Ramey

