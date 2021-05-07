Brookwood’s Serena Tate, South Gwinnett’s Nigel Hussey and Grayson’s Garrett Brophy took home top awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Track and Field Team, selected by the region’s coaches.
The Runner of the Year honors went to Tate for the girls and Hussey for the boys, while Brophy was Field Event Athlete of the Year for the boys. Newton’s Jordyn Ash was the girls’ Field Event Athlete of the Year.
Brookwood’s Eric Rovie (girls) and Parkview’s Matt Henson (boys) took the Coach of the Year awards.
The coaches also recognized the following all-region athletes from Gwinnett:
BOYS
First Team
Brookwood: Will Bray, Walker Hanley
Grayson: Garrett Brophy
Parkview: Jamie Asberry Jr., Greg Baker II, Cody Brown, Cortney Cherry, Leon Christian, Bryce Fleetwood, David Garcia, Caden Hall, Ronnie Hamrick, Jack Holcomb, Muhammad Jackson, Michael Lewis, Gabe Mares, Will Mitchell III, Emmanuel Omorogbe, Kenneth Robbins Jr., Martin Robles, Khyair Spain, Heyabel Tekle, Andrew Todd, Antonio Valenti
South Gwinnett
Christopher Coleman, William Embry, Pierre Ford, Nigel Hussey, Jaylin Lackey, Ethan Tate, Kylen Thorps
Second Team
Brookwood: Marshall Bray, Bryce Charles, Bryce Dopson, Langston Jones, Seth Wheeler
Grayson: Sean Dyer, Christian Elder, Dylan Elder, Austin Scott, James Thomas
Parkview: Jared Brown, Khalil Carr, Keonte Knight, Seth Lindsey, Haven Maruyama
South Gwinnett: Jeffrey McFarland
GIRLS
First Team
Brookwood: Kylin Beard, Madison Campbell, Zya Davis, Veejah Hylton, Aliyah Irving, Jasmine Johnson, Serena Tate, Trinity Thurman, Allie Wardle
Grayson: Julie French, Kameryn Hannon, Jayden Haynes, Cydney Haynes, Amoria Narcisse, Samantha Smith, Jade Wren
Parkview: Jaimie Chen, Abi Debebe, Emilee Easley, Abby Hall, Zhari Maxineaux, Carson Moore, Haley Primm
Second Team
Brookwood: Hailey Demessa, Macy Felton, Addy Keszler, Hannah Mobley, Jillian Rovie
Grayson: Nyla Hunter, Lauren Lee, Aniya McKinley, Caitlin Salmon, Trinity Scott
Parkview: Lydia Harris, Neriah Lee, Sussy Ngulefac, Sy-Ann Smart
South Gwinnett: Ne’Yonnah Davis, Kylah Ramey
