Brookwood's Stella Allen in action against West Forsyth during a state playoff game at Brookwood High School.

Brookwood’s Adel Mohsen and Michael Tolmich earned the Coach of the Year awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Soccer Teams.

Mohsen was the Boys Coach of the Year and Tolmich was the Girls Coach of the Year.

The top boys award-winners were Parkview’s Diego Pereira (Forward of the Year), Grayson’s Alex Garcia Villegas (Midfielder of the Year), Parkview’s Oscar Pineda (Defender of the Year) and Brookwood’s Christopher Calvarino (Goalkeeper of the Year).

The top girls awards went to Brookwood’s Stella Allen (Forward of the Year), Brookwood’s Sydney Farr (Midfielder of the Year), Grayson’s Jocelyn Hill (Defender of the Year) and Brookwood’s Peyton Rhodes (Goalkeeper of the Year).

The full all-region teams are as follows:

Boys

First Team

Diego Pereira, Parkview

Nathan Walker, Brookwood

Ervin Alic, South Gwinnett

Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett

Nhat-Long Ngo, Grayson

Carlos Garcia, Parkview

Dillon Bennett, Parkview

Alex Garcia Villegas, Grayson

Gabriel Morales, Brookwood

Jojo Endraos, Brookwood

Julian Bretous, South Gwinnett

Mathieu Rose, Grayson

Tolu Adeyemi, Grayson

Alex Garcia Villegas, Grayson

Oscar Pineda, Parkview

Kymar Denton, South Gwinnett

Caleb Diaz, Parkview

Daniel Taiwo, Brookwood

Victor Aguilar, Brookwood

Nathaniel Adeojo, South Gwinnett

Christopher Calvarino, Brookwood

Erik Calvillo, South Gwinnett

Second Team

John Charlton, Parkview; Rahjae Nelson, South Gwinnett; Oriemeh Erakpotobor, Newton; Jaidyn Ellington, Newton; Juan Escobar, Parkview; Alex Walker, Brookwood; Jamiah Burdine, Brookwood; Douglas Asante, Grayson; Benji Garcia, Grayson; Brady Williams, Newton; Jorge Evan Remijio, South Gwinnett; John Minott, Grayson; Eric Zehngraff, Parkview; Danny Muhic, Grayson

Girls

First Team

Stella Allen, Brookwood

Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview

Ella Price, Parkview

Kya Curry, South Gwinnett

Sydney Farr, Brookwood

Hayden Barnett, Brookwood

Alex Gib, Parkview

Ana Williams, Parkview

Jazmine Cardenas, Brookwood

Alondra Cruz, South Gwinnett

Jocelyn Hill, Grayson

Marley Camp, Parkview

Lauren Ward, South Gwinnett

Ally Connelly, Brookwood

Emily Martin, Brookwood

Brooke Sauers, Parkview

Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood

Hannah Schaff, Parkview

Second Team

Madison McCray, Parkview; Estefania Garcia, South Gwinnett; Itzia Sanchez, South Gwinnett; Savannah Massey, Newton; Persia Walls, South Gwinnett; Arriana Gresham, Newton; Eris Sellers, Newton; Keely Klinect, Parkview; Selma Feriz, Brookwood; Imani Okunlola, Brookwood; Tori Simmerman, Grayson; Sydney Parham, South Gwinnett; Betzabe Tejada, Grayson; Amber Gresham, Newton; Kylie Warren-Young, Grayson; Aleshia Harris, South Gwinnett; Arriana Parrish, Newton

