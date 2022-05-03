Brookwood’s Adel Mohsen and Michael Tolmich earned the Coach of the Year awards on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Soccer Teams.
Mohsen was the Boys Coach of the Year and Tolmich was the Girls Coach of the Year.
The top boys award-winners were Parkview’s Diego Pereira (Forward of the Year), Grayson’s Alex Garcia Villegas (Midfielder of the Year), Parkview’s Oscar Pineda (Defender of the Year) and Brookwood’s Christopher Calvarino (Goalkeeper of the Year).
The top girls awards went to Brookwood’s Stella Allen (Forward of the Year), Brookwood’s Sydney Farr (Midfielder of the Year), Grayson’s Jocelyn Hill (Defender of the Year) and Brookwood’s Peyton Rhodes (Goalkeeper of the Year).
The full all-region teams are as follows:
Boys
First Team
Diego Pereira, Parkview
Nathan Walker, Brookwood
Ervin Alic, South Gwinnett
Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett
Nhat-Long Ngo, Grayson
Carlos Garcia, Parkview
Dillon Bennett, Parkview
Alex Garcia Villegas, Grayson
Gabriel Morales, Brookwood
Jojo Endraos, Brookwood
Julian Bretous, South Gwinnett
Mathieu Rose, Grayson
Tolu Adeyemi, Grayson
Alex Garcia Villegas, Grayson
Oscar Pineda, Parkview
Kymar Denton, South Gwinnett
Caleb Diaz, Parkview
Daniel Taiwo, Brookwood
Victor Aguilar, Brookwood
Nathaniel Adeojo, South Gwinnett
Christopher Calvarino, Brookwood
Erik Calvillo, South Gwinnett
Second Team
John Charlton, Parkview; Rahjae Nelson, South Gwinnett; Oriemeh Erakpotobor, Newton; Jaidyn Ellington, Newton; Juan Escobar, Parkview; Alex Walker, Brookwood; Jamiah Burdine, Brookwood; Douglas Asante, Grayson; Benji Garcia, Grayson; Brady Williams, Newton; Jorge Evan Remijio, South Gwinnett; John Minott, Grayson; Eric Zehngraff, Parkview; Danny Muhic, Grayson
Girls
First Team
Stella Allen, Brookwood
Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview
Ella Price, Parkview
Kya Curry, South Gwinnett
Sydney Farr, Brookwood
Hayden Barnett, Brookwood
Alex Gib, Parkview
Ana Williams, Parkview
Jazmine Cardenas, Brookwood
Alondra Cruz, South Gwinnett
Jocelyn Hill, Grayson
Marley Camp, Parkview
Lauren Ward, South Gwinnett
Ally Connelly, Brookwood
Emily Martin, Brookwood
Brooke Sauers, Parkview
Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood
Hannah Schaff, Parkview
Second Team
Madison McCray, Parkview; Estefania Garcia, South Gwinnett; Itzia Sanchez, South Gwinnett; Savannah Massey, Newton; Persia Walls, South Gwinnett; Arriana Gresham, Newton; Eris Sellers, Newton; Keely Klinect, Parkview; Selma Feriz, Brookwood; Imani Okunlola, Brookwood; Tori Simmerman, Grayson; Sydney Parham, South Gwinnett; Betzabe Tejada, Grayson; Amber Gresham, Newton; Kylie Warren-Young, Grayson; Aleshia Harris, South Gwinnett; Arriana Parrish, Newton
