The Shiloh boys and Peachtree Ridge girls track and field teams combined to earn four of the top six awards presented last week at the Coaches All-County Awards Banquet, which recognized the best in the sport locally from the 2022 high school season.
Class AAAAAA state champion Shiloh had the Boys Runner of the Year, Nathan Solomon, and the Boys Coach of the Year, Devin Jones. Peachtree Ridge earned two top honors — Tamiia Fuller as Girls Runner of the Year and Shawn Nix as Girls Coach of the Year.
Two throwers were the Field Event Athlete of the Year winners, Berkmar’s Sha’Nyia Woolery and Brookwood’s Langston Jones.
The coaches also celebrated the Buford boys’ 400-meter relay team of Victor Venn, K.J. Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond for posting the fastest time in Georgia high school history at 40.05 seconds.
The following all-county selections were recognized:
All-County Girls
Archer
Camryn King (100 hurdles, 14.48 seconds)
Christianne Akintayo (shot put, 43 feet, 11 inches)
Berkmar
Sha’Nyia Woolery (shot put, 44-3)
Brookwood
400 relay (Amaiya Dillard, Chloe Perryman, Elle Bass, Janai Jones), 47.60
800 relay (Elle Bass, Janai Jones, Serena Tate, Madison Campbell), 1:40.85
1,600 relay (Amaiya Dillard, Elle Bass, Serena Tate, Madison Campbell), 3:58.20
3,200 relay (Macy Felton, Allie Wardle, Kayci Jordan, Trinity Thurman), 9:47.80
Macy Felton (1,600, 5:17.80)
Buford
Sydney Harris (200, 24.27 and 400, 54.07)
Aiya Webb (high jump, 5-6)
Dacula
Noelle Igberaese (discus, 135-7)
Danah Nembhard (high jump, 5-8)
Grayson
Kameryn Hannon (discus, 131-0)
Greater Atlanta Christian
Nia Wilson (100, 11.66 and 200, 24.03)
Morgan Collins (800, 2:15.40)
Alana Thomas (discus, 143-8)
Autumn Clark (discus, 136-3)
Hebron Christian
Brooke Browning (3,200, 11:25.73)
Libby Jackson (pole vault, 11-6)
Mill Creek
Madison Aiken (triple jump, 37-2)
Parkview
Carson Moore (100 hurdles, 14.67)
Emma Geaney (3,200, 11:13.88)
Peachtree Ridge
Tamiia Fuller (100, 11.44 and 200, 23.63)
Sydney Augmon (800, 2:13.58)
Ron-Niah Wright (300 hurdles, 44.21)
Providence Christian
Ellison Chadwick (long jump, 18-8)
Wesleyan
Sade Ojanuga (100 hurdles, 15.15)
Imani Washington (discus, 137-8 and shot put, 45-11 1/2)
All-County Boys
Brookwood
Makai Williams (110 hurdles, 14.30)
Joshua Crum (300 hurdles, 37.84)
Langston Jones (discus, 168-8 1/2)
Braden Deal (high jump, 6-8)
Buford
800 relay (C.J. Clinkscales, Victor Payne, Devin Williams, Victor Venn), 1:27.78
Isaiah Bond (100, 10.49)
Victor Payne (110 hurdles, 14.25 and 300 hurdles, 37.79)
Tobi Olawole (200, 21.35 and 400, 47.58)
400 relay (Victor Venn, K.J. Bolden, Tobi Olawole, Isaiah Bond), 40.05
Dacula
T.J. Azwan Nembhard-Belcher (triple jump, 46-2)
Chance Jones (800, 1:53.97)
Tyler Farris (pole vault, 14-3)
Discovery
Maurice Thomas (high jump, 6-6)
Hebron
Kyle Roberts (110 hurdles, 15.24)
Meadowcreek
Michael Tatnall (triple jump, 48-2 3/4)
Mill Creek
Brandon Akers (shot put, 49-2 1/2)
Joseph Alexander (long jump, 23-0)
3,200 relay (Shahzeb Rashid, Ethan Nordman, Luke Kalarickal, Jake Peters), 7:53.84
Jaiden Patterson (400, 47.99)
Jake Peters (3,200, 9:11.63)
Parkview
Eric Pullum Jr. (200, 22.29)
Caden Hall (1,600, 4:14.98)
Peachtree Ridge
400 relay (Jordan Ghant, Tyre Tatum, A.J. Bonds, Jeremiah Colbert), 42.08
Jeremiah Colbert (100, 10.85)
Shiloh
1,600 relay (Christion Barker, Eric Barker, Parris Hawkins, Sanaljay Bentley), 3:17.80
George Benjamin (110 hurdles, 14.30)
Bryce Southerland (110 hurdles, 14.05)
Nathan Solomon (1,600, 4:15.00 and 3,200, 9:13.18)
Christion Barker (long jump, 25-3 and 300 hurdles, 37.06)
South Gwinnett
Alex Shepard (discus, 162-5)
All-County Honorable Mention
Archer: Emmy Miner, Connor Robbins
Berkmar: Jamilyah Wilson, Brandon Lane
Brookwood: Veajah Hylton, Bryce Dopson
Buford: Gabby Tyson, Josiah Wyatt
Collins Hill: Jada Scott, Marquix Hamilton
Dacula: Sarah Makarevic, Percy Williams
Discovery: Taylor Watkins, Joziah Gamble
Duluth: Sabrina Mejia, Miles Harvis
GAC: China Moody, Gannon Hearst
Grayson: Njer Butts, James Thomas
Hebron: Isabella Rodriguez, Seth Gunji
Lanier: Jade Mena, Tobi Shorunke
Meadowcreek: Kaelyn Yeboah, De’veontae Johnson
Mill Creek: Delilyah Pelham, Silas Goolsby
Mountain View: A.J. Cheek, Karsen Phillips
Norcross: Cameron Chapman, Harrison Green
North Gwinnett: Adaora Tagbo, Joshua Murzello
Parkview: Jaimie Chen, Keonte Knight
Peachtree Ridge: Daylin Gibson, B.J. Djibo
Providence: Matthew Miller
Shiloh: Jordan Fort, Isaac Prince
South Gwinnett: Ne’Yonnah Davis, Will Embry
Wesleyan: Nea Sanders, Stafford McDaniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.