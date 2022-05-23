DSC_7908.jpg

Nathan Solomon heads to the finish line in first to win the Class AAAAAA state title in the 1,600-meter run in Carrollton.

 Katie’s Images

The Shiloh boys and Peachtree Ridge girls track and field teams combined to earn four of the top six awards presented last week at the Coaches All-County Awards Banquet, which recognized the best in the sport locally from the 2022 high school season.

Class AAAAAA state champion Shiloh had the Boys Runner of the Year, Nathan Solomon, and the Boys Coach of the Year, Devin Jones. Peachtree Ridge earned two top honors — Tamiia Fuller as Girls Runner of the Year and Shawn Nix as Girls Coach of the Year.

Two throwers were the Field Event Athlete of the Year winners, Berkmar’s Sha’Nyia Woolery and Brookwood’s Langston Jones.

The coaches also celebrated the Buford boys’ 400-meter relay team of Victor Venn, K.J. Bolden, Tobi Olawole and Isaiah Bond for posting the fastest time in Georgia high school history at 40.05 seconds.

The following all-county selections were recognized:

All-County Girls

Archer

Camryn King (100 hurdles, 14.48 seconds)

Christianne Akintayo (shot put, 43 feet, 11 inches)

Berkmar

Sha’Nyia Woolery (shot put, 44-3)

Brookwood

400 relay (Amaiya Dillard, Chloe Perryman, Elle Bass, Janai Jones), 47.60

800 relay (Elle Bass, Janai Jones, Serena Tate, Madison Campbell), 1:40.85

1,600 relay (Amaiya Dillard, Elle Bass, Serena Tate, Madison Campbell), 3:58.20

3,200 relay (Macy Felton, Allie Wardle, Kayci Jordan, Trinity Thurman), 9:47.80

Macy Felton (1,600, 5:17.80)

Buford

Sydney Harris (200, 24.27 and 400, 54.07)

Aiya Webb (high jump, 5-6)

Dacula

Noelle Igberaese (discus, 135-7)

Danah Nembhard (high jump, 5-8)

Grayson

Kameryn Hannon (discus, 131-0)

Greater Atlanta Christian

Nia Wilson (100, 11.66 and 200, 24.03)

Morgan Collins (800, 2:15.40)

Alana Thomas (discus, 143-8)

Autumn Clark (discus, 136-3)

Hebron Christian

Brooke Browning (3,200, 11:25.73)

Libby Jackson (pole vault, 11-6)

Mill Creek

Madison Aiken (triple jump, 37-2)

Parkview

Carson Moore (100 hurdles, 14.67)

Emma Geaney (3,200, 11:13.88)

Peachtree Ridge

Tamiia Fuller (100, 11.44 and 200, 23.63)

Sydney Augmon (800, 2:13.58)

Ron-Niah Wright (300 hurdles, 44.21)

Providence Christian

Ellison Chadwick (long jump, 18-8)

Wesleyan

Sade Ojanuga (100 hurdles, 15.15)

Imani Washington (discus, 137-8 and shot put, 45-11 1/2)

All-County Boys

Brookwood

Makai Williams (110 hurdles, 14.30)

Joshua Crum (300 hurdles, 37.84)

Langston Jones (discus, 168-8 1/2)

Braden Deal (high jump, 6-8)

Buford

800 relay (C.J. Clinkscales, Victor Payne, Devin Williams, Victor Venn), 1:27.78

Isaiah Bond (100, 10.49)

Victor Payne (110 hurdles, 14.25 and 300 hurdles, 37.79)

Tobi Olawole (200, 21.35 and 400, 47.58)

400 relay (Victor Venn, K.J. Bolden, Tobi Olawole, Isaiah Bond), 40.05

Dacula

T.J. Azwan Nembhard-Belcher (triple jump, 46-2)

Chance Jones (800, 1:53.97)

Tyler Farris (pole vault, 14-3)

Discovery

Maurice Thomas (high jump, 6-6)

Hebron

Kyle Roberts (110 hurdles, 15.24)

Meadowcreek

Michael Tatnall (triple jump, 48-2 3/4)

Mill Creek

Brandon Akers (shot put, 49-2 1/2)

Joseph Alexander (long jump, 23-0)

3,200 relay (Shahzeb Rashid, Ethan Nordman, Luke Kalarickal, Jake Peters), 7:53.84

Jaiden Patterson (400, 47.99)

Jake Peters (3,200, 9:11.63)

Parkview

Eric Pullum Jr. (200, 22.29)

Caden Hall (1,600, 4:14.98)

Peachtree Ridge

400 relay (Jordan Ghant, Tyre Tatum, A.J. Bonds, Jeremiah Colbert), 42.08

Jeremiah Colbert (100, 10.85)

Shiloh

1,600 relay (Christion Barker, Eric Barker, Parris Hawkins, Sanaljay Bentley), 3:17.80

George Benjamin (110 hurdles, 14.30)

Bryce Southerland (110 hurdles, 14.05)

Nathan Solomon (1,600, 4:15.00 and 3,200, 9:13.18)

Christion Barker (long jump, 25-3 and 300 hurdles, 37.06)

South Gwinnett

Alex Shepard (discus, 162-5)

All-County Honorable Mention

Archer: Emmy Miner, Connor Robbins

Berkmar: Jamilyah Wilson, Brandon Lane

Brookwood: Veajah Hylton, Bryce Dopson

Buford: Gabby Tyson, Josiah Wyatt

Collins Hill: Jada Scott, Marquix Hamilton

Dacula: Sarah Makarevic, Percy Williams

Discovery: Taylor Watkins, Joziah Gamble

Duluth: Sabrina Mejia, Miles Harvis

GAC: China Moody, Gannon Hearst

Grayson: Njer Butts, James Thomas

Hebron: Isabella Rodriguez, Seth Gunji

Lanier: Jade Mena, Tobi Shorunke

Meadowcreek: Kaelyn Yeboah, De’veontae Johnson

Mill Creek: Delilyah Pelham, Silas Goolsby

Mountain View: A.J. Cheek, Karsen Phillips

Norcross: Cameron Chapman, Harrison Green

North Gwinnett: Adaora Tagbo, Joshua Murzello

Parkview: Jaimie Chen, Keonte Knight

Peachtree Ridge: Daylin Gibson, B.J. Djibo

Providence: Matthew Miller

Shiloh: Jordan Fort, Isaac Prince

South Gwinnett: Ne’Yonnah Davis, Will Embry

Wesleyan: Nea Sanders, Stafford McDaniel

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.