The All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Basketball Teams were announced Monday after voting by the region’s coaches.

Norcross swept the top two girls awards with Zaria Hurston as Girls Player of the Year and DeNaeja Morton as Girls Defensive Player of the Year.

Berkmar’s Malique Ewin was the Boys Player of the Year, while the Boys Defensive Player of the Year went to Archer’s Christian Drummer.

The following players also earned all-region recognition:

GIRLS

All-Region First Team

Saniya Jones, Duluth

Taniya McGowan, Archer

Gabby Litvak, Dunwoody

Chyday Taylor, Meadowcreek

Jania Akins, Norcross

Taylor Watkins, Discovery

All-Region Second Team

Courtney Nesbitt, Archer; Kahmill Lee, Discovery; Jordan Strozier, Dunwoody; LaNiya Kenon, Norcross; Megan Mares, Duluth; Jada Richardson, Duluth

All-Region Defensive Team

Ashanti Bryant, Archer; Adaeze Ezigbo, Discovery; Taylor Watkins, Discovery; Chyday Taylor, Meadowcreek; Kayla Lindsey, Norcross; Saniya Jones, Duluth; Megan Mares, Duluth

BOYS

All-Region First Team

Damoni Harrison, Archer

Christian Drummer, Archer

London Johnson, Norcross

Jerry Deng, Norcross

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar

All-Region Second Team

Zailan Blue, Discovery; Keishawn Hampton, Meadowcreek; Dennis Sturdivant, Meadowcreek; Samarion Bond, Norcross; Mier Panoam, Norcross; Jermahri Hill, Berkmar; Brycen Blaine, Berkmar; David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth

All-Region Defensive Team

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar; Malique Ewin, Berkmar; Samarion Bond, Norcross; London Wilson, Meadowcreek; Nick Wood, Dunwoody; Dennis Sturdivant, Meadowcreek; Hezekiah Flagg, Norcross

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.