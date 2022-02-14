urgent Coaches honor All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Basketball Teams From staff reports Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Zaria Hurston, Norcross Buy Now Berkmar’s Malique Ewin Nicole Seitz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Basketball Teams were announced Monday after voting by the region’s coaches.Norcross swept the top two girls awards with Zaria Hurston as Girls Player of the Year and DeNaeja Morton as Girls Defensive Player of the Year.Berkmar’s Malique Ewin was the Boys Player of the Year, while the Boys Defensive Player of the Year went to Archer’s Christian Drummer. The following players also earned all-region recognition:GIRLSAll-Region First TeamSaniya Jones, DuluthTaniya McGowan, ArcherGabby Litvak, DunwoodyChyday Taylor, MeadowcreekJania Akins, NorcrossTaylor Watkins, DiscoveryAll-Region Second TeamCourtney Nesbitt, Archer; Kahmill Lee, Discovery; Jordan Strozier, Dunwoody; LaNiya Kenon, Norcross; Megan Mares, Duluth; Jada Richardson, Duluth All-Region Defensive TeamAshanti Bryant, Archer; Adaeze Ezigbo, Discovery; Taylor Watkins, Discovery; Chyday Taylor, Meadowcreek; Kayla Lindsey, Norcross; Saniya Jones, Duluth; Megan Mares, DuluthBOYSAll-Region First TeamDamoni Harrison, ArcherChristian Drummer, ArcherLondon Johnson, NorcrossJerry Deng, NorcrossJameel Rideout, BerkmarAll-Region Second TeamZailan Blue, Discovery; Keishawn Hampton, Meadowcreek; Dennis Sturdivant, Meadowcreek; Samarion Bond, Norcross; Mier Panoam, Norcross; Jermahri Hill, Berkmar; Brycen Blaine, Berkmar; David Culbreath-Martin, DuluthAll-Region Defensive TeamJameel Rideout, Berkmar; Malique Ewin, Berkmar; Samarion Bond, Norcross; London Wilson, Meadowcreek; Nick Wood, Dunwoody; Dennis Sturdivant, Meadowcreek; Hezekiah Flagg, Norcross Recommended for you +41 PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14 Photos of dogs up for adoption at Barrow County Animal Control for the week of Feb. 14, 2022. 