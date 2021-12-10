©Dale Zanine 2021_11_12 00059.JPG
Buy Now

Archer's Caleb Wooden lines up for a play against Alpharetta in the state playoffs.

 Dale Zanine

The All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Football Team was released this week by the region’s football coaches, who voted on the honors.

The all-region selections are as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth

RB Jacob Davis, Discovery

RB Chase Sellers, Archer

WR D.J. Moore, Archer

WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth

WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek

WR Nakai Poole, Norcross

TE Lawson Luckie, Norcross

TE/HB Sam Cole, Dunwoody

TE Anthony Miller, Duluth

OL Brian Williams, Archer

OL Miada Jones, Norcross

OL Conrad Smith, Dunwoody

OL Andwele Williams, Norcross

OL Sterling Caldwell, Duluth

PK Brandon Vigil, Meadowcreek

First-Team Defense

DL Kristopher Cassel, Meadowcreek

DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek

DL Abraham Mukwiza, Archer

DL Tony Nguyen, Duluth

DL Jeremiah Willis, Norcross

LB Jake Bridges, Archer

LB Zakye Barker, Norcross

LB Myles Allen, Norcross

LB Demarco Ward, Duluth

LB Maison James, Meadowcreek

DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross

DB Caleb Wooden, Archer

DB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross

DB Javon Baly, Meadowcreek

DB Brandon Lane, Berkmar

P Jackson Moore, Dunwoody

Second-Team Offense

QB Isaiah Thomas, Berkmar; RB Christian Williams, Norcross; WR Frank Osorio, Archer; WR Daniron Maxey, Meadowcreek; WR Caylon Washington, Duluth; WR Evan Thomas, Duluth; OL Mecca Edwards, Meadowcreek; OL Jarvis Mark, Duluth; OL Max Zamorano, Duluth; OL Cesar Champac, Berkmar; OL Quentin Pino-Bishop, Norcross; PK Axel Iotov, Duluth

Second-Team Defense

DL Quinton Bance, Norcross; DL Ravon Johnson, Meadowcreek; DL Justin Favors, Duluth; DL Randall Dennis, Archer; DL Jarren Shaw, Norcross; DL Terrell Spigner, Meadowcreek; LB Drumekas Banda, Meadowcreek; LB Reginald Farris, Duluth; LB Corey Williams, Discovery; DB Antonio Carillo, Berkmar; DB Qui’Sean Mills, Discovery; DB Darryl Walton, Discovery; DB Devin Hunter, Norcross

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.