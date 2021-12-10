The All-Region 7-AAAAAAA Football Team was released this week by the region’s football coaches, who voted on the honors.
The all-region selections are as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Lonnie Ratliff, Duluth
RB Jacob Davis, Discovery
RB Chase Sellers, Archer
WR D.J. Moore, Archer
WR Rishon Spencer, Duluth
WR Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek
WR Nakai Poole, Norcross
TE Lawson Luckie, Norcross
TE/HB Sam Cole, Dunwoody
TE Anthony Miller, Duluth
OL Brian Williams, Archer
OL Miada Jones, Norcross
OL Conrad Smith, Dunwoody
OL Andwele Williams, Norcross
OL Sterling Caldwell, Duluth
PK Brandon Vigil, Meadowcreek
First-Team Defense
DL Kristopher Cassel, Meadowcreek
DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek
DL Abraham Mukwiza, Archer
DL Tony Nguyen, Duluth
DL Jeremiah Willis, Norcross
LB Jake Bridges, Archer
LB Zakye Barker, Norcross
LB Myles Allen, Norcross
LB Demarco Ward, Duluth
LB Maison James, Meadowcreek
DB Bryghton Peters, Norcross
DB Caleb Wooden, Archer
DB Jonathan Mathis, Norcross
DB Javon Baly, Meadowcreek
DB Brandon Lane, Berkmar
P Jackson Moore, Dunwoody
Second-Team Offense
QB Isaiah Thomas, Berkmar; RB Christian Williams, Norcross; WR Frank Osorio, Archer; WR Daniron Maxey, Meadowcreek; WR Caylon Washington, Duluth; WR Evan Thomas, Duluth; OL Mecca Edwards, Meadowcreek; OL Jarvis Mark, Duluth; OL Max Zamorano, Duluth; OL Cesar Champac, Berkmar; OL Quentin Pino-Bishop, Norcross; PK Axel Iotov, Duluth
Second-Team Defense
DL Quinton Bance, Norcross; DL Ravon Johnson, Meadowcreek; DL Justin Favors, Duluth; DL Randall Dennis, Archer; DL Jarren Shaw, Norcross; DL Terrell Spigner, Meadowcreek; LB Drumekas Banda, Meadowcreek; LB Reginald Farris, Duluth; LB Corey Williams, Discovery; DB Antonio Carillo, Berkmar; DB Qui’Sean Mills, Discovery; DB Darryl Walton, Discovery; DB Devin Hunter, Norcross
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.