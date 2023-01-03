i-TVGtVWk-X5.jpg

Malia Burkes runs during a Peachtree Ridge flag football game against Duluth.

 Special Photo

Peachtree Ridge’s Malia Burkes, Mountain View’s Sophia Nunez and Grayson’s Kyra Zackery earned the top honors on the All-Gwinnett County Girls Flag Football Team, voted on by the county’s Class AAAAAAA and AAAAAA coaches.

Burkes was selected as Gwinnett MVP, while Nunez was Offensive Player of the Year and Zackery was Defensive Player of the Year.

