Peachtree Ridge’s Malia Burkes, Mountain View’s Sophia Nunez and Grayson’s Kyra Zackery earned the top honors on the All-Gwinnett County Girls Flag Football Team, voted on by the county’s Class AAAAAAA and AAAAAA coaches.
Burkes was selected as Gwinnett MVP, while Nunez was Offensive Player of the Year and Zackery was Defensive Player of the Year.
The following players also earned all-county honors:
First-Team Offense
QB Taylor Clark, Mountain View
QB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek
ATH Sierra Driessen, Central Gwinnett
ATH Nalani Gainey, Lanier
ATH Kaelyn Yeboah, Meadowcreek
WR Lola Orimogunje, Peachtree Ridge
WR Olivia Pryor, Grayson
First-Team Defense
RUSH Ebbie Ayetan, Mountain View
RUSH Evet Jones, Peachtree Ridge
LB Abby Zerm, Archer
LB Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett
DB Sydney Steele, Parkview
DB Jada Hicks, Peachtree Ridge
DB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek
Second-Team Offense
QB Emma Sidey, Norcross; QB Anya Storey, Grayson; ATH Camille George, Discovery; ATH Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek; WR Charley Lacey, North Gwinnett; WR Ashtyn Perkins, Grayson; WR Cerenity Gordon, Mountain View
Second-Team Defense
RUSH Cescia Contreras, Berkmar; RUSH Michelle Dearborn, Duluth; LB Alexis Scoggins, Brookwood; LB Javonna Camp, Collins Hill; DB Leah Brown, Brookwood; DB Triniti Cassidy, Brookwood; DB Janaya Garfio, Dacula
