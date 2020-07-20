Former Brookwood football player Kyle Gregory, just 24, has died from a battle with COVID-19, his high school coach said.
Support for Gregory and his family overflowed on social media with the shocking news that the coronavirus pandemic killed someone so young.
“Alright COVID, it’s personal now,” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones posted on social media. “You took one of my favorites, and at the age of 24. Absolutely heartbroken about former (Brookwood football player) Kyle Gregory and sending prayers and love to his family and closest friends.”
Jones said Gregory had been hospitalized for a week as he fought the coronavirus. He was told by Gregory’s closest friends that the young man did not have any other known medical conditions that would have affected the impact of COVID.
Gregory was an offensive and defensive lineman during his high school career with the Broncos. He graduated in 2015.
“Kyle always brought a smile to everyone’s face with his big sense of humor and wit,” Brookwood assistant coach P.J. Katz posted on Twitter. “You’ll be missed my dude. Rest easy … #COVIDSUCKS”
Jones said Gregory was a regular visitor to Brookwood for several years after graduation, and made it to point to stay close with his former high school coaches and teammates.
“(Gregory) just graduated from Georgia Southern, just got his first job, was fired up about getting his first job and going to work (in engineering),” Jones said. “He just had a great personality, one of those never-met-a-stranger kind of kids who always had a smile on his face and had a joke. As a coach, he was a true team guy. He wasn’t a superstar but he loved the program, loved his coaches, loved his teammates, and did everything he could to make the team better on a day to day basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.