POOLER — Wesleyan had lost momentum, then lost a 14-3 lead after two Savannah Christian touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
It appeared the Wolves might lose the football game with under 4 minutes to play in the GHSA Class A Private quarterfinals at Pooler Stadium.
But head coach Franklin Pridgen doesn’t call them the Wesleyan cardiac Wolves for nothing.
Star running back Griffin Caldwell caught a 68-yard pass from Ryan Rose with 3:15 remaining to get Wesleyan to the Raiders’ 10-yard line, and Rose lobbed the winning score to Andrew Van Wie with 1:40 left for a 21-17 victory over host Savannah Christian.
“This is the way we’ve been winning games for six, eight weeks now,” Pridgen said of his 11-2 Wolves. “If you go back and look at our scores, and the storylines, it’s always like this. Our kids fight and fight and fight and fight, and they face adversity late in the game and they overcome it. It’s been our M.O. all the way.”
Savannah Christian (10-2), which fell to Wesleyan in the quarterfinals in 2019, appeared headed to a storybook finish. Leading 3-0 early, the Raiders trailed 14-3 at halftime on touchdowns by Wesleyan’s Wyatt Hodges on a 24-yard pass from Rose and Caldwell, who had 95 yards on 15 carries in the first half, and finished with 143 yards on 25 rushes for the game.
A scoreless third quarter featured a sharper Savannah Christian opening with a drive from its 20 to the Wesleyan 15, only to see Carter Allen burst through for a big gain then fumble into the end zone, where the Wolves’ Byrne Ahrenkiel pounced on it.
Savannah Christian senior quarterback Spencer Robicheaux later closed the gap with a 34-yard scramble for a touchdown on fourth-and-8 with 9:18 left in the fourth.
After Wesleyan failed on a fake punt on fourth down, Savannah Christian drove for the go-ahead score, an acrobatic catch in the end zone by junior George Futch for a 25-yard TD and a 17-14 lead with 4:41 in the fourth.
Wesleyan started at its 20 and ran for 5 yards, then Caldwell was tackled for a 3-yard loss. On third-and-8, Rose looked to his right as the play appeared headed that direction, then passed back to Caldwell streaking up the left sideline all by himself.
Pridgen said it was “something we’ve had in (the playbook) for a while.”
“It was a play we’ve had in our minds and we were looking at it, and it was there,” he said. “It was exciting to see it really unfold before our eyes. That ball hung up there forever, I thought.”
It stayed up long enough to reach Caldwell, who sped to the 10 before he was tackled.
“We needed something,” Pridgeon said. “We were down three at that point, 17-14, and we lost our offensive momentum, we definitely lost an edge on defense, we made a mistake on special teams, which is my fault – didn’t execute well. So we were behind the 8-ball. We needed a play. That is something we’ve practiced for a while.”
After Caldwell ran twice, on third-and-goal Rose lofted a pass on the left side to Van Wie, who appeared to be tackled close to the near corner of the end zone.
“It was a little too close,” Pridgen said. “I wish he’d left a little less doubt. He definitely got in, knocked over the pylon.”
Wesleyan, last year’s state runner-up, advances to host powerhouse Prince Avenue Christian in the semifinals next week. The Wolves lost 52-26 to Prince Avenue, led by Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff at quarterback, on Oct. 2.
“Obviously, we know who they are,” Pridgen said of Prince Avenue. “Yes, they beat us decisively two and a half months ago. But the Wolves this year are so strong, so tough mentally, our kids just refuse to lose. That’s our message. I guess we’ve really embraced the survive and advance of the playoffs.”
WESLEYAN 21, SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN 17
Wesleyan 0 14 0 7 — 21 SCPS 3 0 0 14 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
Savannah Christian: Matthew Gunn 42 FG, 7:59
SECOND QUARTER
Wesleyan: Wyatt Hodges 24 pass from Ryan Rose (Brooks Sturgeon kick) 9:51
Wesleyan: Griffin Caldwell 13 run (Sturgeon kick) 1:28
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Savannah Christian: Spencer Robicheaux 34 run (conversion failed) 9:18
Savannah Christian; George Futch 25 pass from Robicheaux (Ely Brown pass from Robicheaux) 4:41
Wesleyan: Andrew Van Wie 8 pass from Rose (Sturgeon kick) 1:40
