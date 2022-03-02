ALPHARETTA — The ending to Hebron Christian's Class A Private girls state basketball quarterfinal game at St. Francis seemed like something out of a movie.
Less than two minutes after crumpling to the floor with her knee in pain, Amiya Porter found herself at the foul line for two free throws in a tie game with 6.3 seconds remaining.
But if the 5-foot-4 sophomore guard was still hurting, she sure didn't show it as she hit both shots, which ultimately lifted the No. 4 state-ranked Lions to a 53-51 victory over the third-ranked Knights Wednesday night at St. Francis.
Porter finished with 11 points and five rebounds, while Jessie Parish added a team-best 15 points, along with five boards and two steals, as defending state champion Hebron (25-5) punched its ticket to the state semifinals for the third straight season under coach Jan Azar in a rematch of last year's title game.
“I was really proud of Amiya going out (after) giving us a scare with her knee and then hitting those two free throws,” Azar said. “That is huge because we didn't get a lot of chances at the line, and she took advantage of that chance that she got.”
Before getting that chance, it looked like it might not be necessary despite Porter's tweaked knee and foul trouble that enveloped the Hebron lineup, with five different players accumulating three or more fouls.
The Lions overcame an early 10-3 deficit, and after climbing back into the game over the first two quarters, surged into the lead with a strong third, especially in the latter half of the period.
Trailing 36-33, Parish's stickback ignited a 10-3 run over the final 4:45 of the quarter, keyed by five more points from the 6-2 senior, to vault Hebron into a 43-37 lead with 1:28, and the advantage was still 43-39 heading into the final frame.
Hebron built the lead back to 45-40 after driving floater from Aubrey Beckham 56 seconds into the fourth quarter, but St. Francis (25-4) began to fight back behind Desi Taylor.
The sensational freshman scored seven of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a driving layup down the lane with 2:04 remaining while Porter was down on the floor on the other end after her knee mishap on her drive attempt seconds earlier.
That bucket cut the Hebron lead to 49-47, and Nya Young's floater 41 seconds later at the 1:23 mark pulled the Knights even at 49-all, but Taylor's biggest play came after she made the first of two free throws with Hebron leading 51-50 with 33.6 seconds left.
The young point guard missed the second shot, but hustled into the lane to corral the loose ball and draw another foul before hitting the first free throw knot the game again at 51-all with 24.4 seconds left.
Once again, she missed the second, and this time Sa'mya Wyatt tracked down the offensive rebound and drew yet another Hebron foul.
She wound up missing both free throws, but Ryin Tillis gave St. Francis yet another chance with third offensive rebound on a free thow, only to turn the ball over by being whistled for traveling.
That gave Hebron and Porter, who had re-entered the game moments earlier, a chance with less than 20 seconds to play.
And she was confident enough in the knee to fearlessly drive down the lane and attack the rim with time ticking down before drawing the foul with 6.3 seconds left.
“I was very scared (about the knee initially), but we have a good trainer, and I trust in her and trust my team to pull it out,” Porter said. “We work on free throws every day for about 20 minutes every single practice. We're always shooting free throws.”
That practice paid off as Porter sent both free throws through cleanly to put Hebron back up 53-51, but the Lions had one last defensive stand to make, which was no easy feat with Taylor quickly pushing the ball up the court.
But as Taylor was met by the first line of defense, she tried to get the ball inside to one of her teammates in the paint, only to have Parish intercept it as time expired to send Hebron into Saturday's 2 p.m. semifinal at Buford City Arena against Galloway, a team the Lions have beaten twice this season.
“These girls, they just fought,” Azar said. “I don't think it was really the prettiest basketball game. I thought both teams really got after it. I don't know that one team wanted it more, but I felt like at the end, we finished when we needed to.”
Nickyia Daniel joined Parish and Porter in double-figure scoring with 10 points, while Hebron also got key contributions for Beckham, who had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and a combined nine points, seven rebounds and two assists off the bench from Kayla Lane and Gabriela Lowe.
Taylor was the only player in double figures for St. Francis, but Trynice Taylor added nine points and nine rebounds, Wyatt had nine points and five boards and Tillis finished with five points and seven rebounds.
