BUFORD — Norcross girls basketball head coach Ashley Luke Clanton wanted to let her team play it out.
Tied at 51 in the frenetic final minute of the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals against Campbell, she opted not to use a timeout to draw up a play and instead let her team run its offense.
DeNaeja Morton knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner with 40.1 seconds left, the Blue Devils held on for two stops at the other end and advanced to the state championship game for the first time since 2017.
“At the end we like to let our kids play,” Clanton said after the thrilling win at Buford City Arena. “We weren’t going to call a timeout to set up a play. We prefer them on their heels, and our kids finding a little opening shot. That was just a little drive (and) kick, she’s open, and she’s done it for us before. She’s clutch down the stretch.”
The confidence Clanton showed in her team has been one of the fixtures of her coaching style all season. It helped the Blue Devils survive a late scare in the second round from Tift County, and go on the road to beat No. 2 Brookwood by 17 points in the quarterfinals.
So when her team fell behind 14-2 against Campbell’s full court press, there was no panic.
“I think when we started the game the kids were a little taken aback by how tough they were,” Clanton said. “It was like feeling each other out, and they did a better job of it early. It took us a little longer.”
Norcross had five turnovers before it made a shot from the floor and needed a running 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer from Jania Akins just to escape the first eight minutes with a single-digit deficit.
But the Akins three proved to be a major turning point, as Norcross took the momentum from it into the second quarter.
The Blue Devils opened the second quarter on a 17-0 run, making it a 20-0 run overall to turn the 14-2 deficit into a 22-14 lead. Zaria Hurston scored 10 points in the quarter as part of her 22 points and 15 rebounds for the game
“Yesterday our coach said the only way we would get through that press is confidence,” Hurston said. “I feel like as the game went on the jitters went out, and then we were able to come get our confidence and break the pressure.”
There is that confidence again.
Norcross maintained the lead for most of the middle quarters, but could not shake loose and put the game away the way it did at Brookwood. Foul trouble was a big reason why; Akins ended up fouling out with nine points and Hurston was in and out of the game with four fouls. Campbell’s Zia Bozeman led her team with 17 points to keep the Spartans afloat, and Laila Battle had 11.
Finally Campbell made its move with a 6-0 run right off the bat in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to three points, and it stayed within two possessions for the rest of the night. Campbell never took the lead, but the Spartans did tie it at 51 on a Jaida Fitzgerald jumper from the right elbow.
“I think that’s the other thing we talk about a lot before the game,” Clanton said. “It’s going to be a game of waves, because you’re in a state tournament semifinal. Just because you’re up 10 or up 12 or something, they’re going to come hit you back. You have to be ready to take the hit.”
Her team absorbed the continuous hits of a rocky fourth quarter and had a possession inside the final minute. Morton’s 3-pointer made it 54-51, but there was still work to do. Campbell did not make a 3-pointer all game, and that stayed true after Hurston grabbed the rebound off a miss and was fouled with 21.9 seconds remaining.
She had a chance to ice the game at the free throw line, but missed the front end of the one-and-one.
Once again, the Blue Devils had to grind out a stop. And once again, they forced a miss to end the game and advance to the state championship game.
Norcross will take on the winner of Saturday night’s Archer-Harrison semifinal in the state championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 in Macon.
“They were in middle school and they watched those teams,” Clalnton said about Norcross reaching the state title game for the first time since 2017. ”I think the nice thing about these guys is they’ve created their own identity and they’ve found a way to get it done.”
Now if they can get it done one more time, the result will be a championship.
