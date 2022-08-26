Both Greater Atlanta Christian and Lovett are football teams hungry for a win after Game 1 losses last week, but coming away with one isn’t usually easy when these two square off. The teams play regularly and their last four games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less — Lovett won 16-12 last season and 30-29 in overtime in 2019, while GAC won 10-3 in 2020 and 24-21 in 2018.
While the result wasn’t what they wanted, the Spartans put up a fight in the opener against a talent-laden, Class AAAAAAA team. They fell behind 21-0 quickly, but closed the margin to 21-6 by halftime and got within 21-12 midway through the third quarter. But Meadowcreek pulled away late for a 34-12 win, scoring on long runs with 12 seconds left in the third quarter and 5:20 left in the fourth.
“We didn’t play well enough to win … we had ball-security issues, self-inflicted wounds,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said after the game. “The good thing is, they’re correctible things. We have a good group of kids and this matters to them.”
GAC quarterbacks Mekhi Blocker (TD pass to Stephen Michael Phillips) and Jack Stanton (TD run) were among the offensive standouts last season, while D.J. Allison’s winning blocking grade led the offensive line. Among the top defensive performers in the opener were Harrison Voelzke (nine tackles, six solos), Hunter Bryant (five tackles, two for losses, one fumble recovery), Gold Chyrack (three tackles, one for loss, one sack), Zach Ahmed (four tackles, one for loss) and Caleb Ellis (one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble).
