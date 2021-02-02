Dacula head football coach Clint Jenkins resigned Tuesday, informing his team during an afternoon meeting.
Jenkins was the Falcons’ head coach for three seasons and took all three teams to the state playoffs. His first two teams reached the Class AAAAAA semifinals and won back-to-back Region 8-AAAAAA championships. He had a 31-8 record at Dacula, which was his first head coaching job, and his 2019 team set a school record with 13 wins.
Jenkins was previously Dacula’s defensive coordinator for seven seasons during a span when the Falcons won three more region titles under head coach Tommy Jones. Jones led Dacula from 2013-2017 before taking the head coaching job at Flowery Branch.
"Coach Jenkins has led Dacula football with class and integrity," Dacula athletic and activities director Zach Smith said. "During his tenure, Dacula football and our student-athletes experienced unprecedented academic and athletic success. Coach Jenkins represented this school and community in an honorable manner and his leadership will be greatly missed."
