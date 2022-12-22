For the Falcons, the playoffs might as well start on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Atlanta visits the Baltimore Ravens in a game filled with postseason implications for both teams.
If the Falcons (5-9) lose and Tampa Bay (6-8) wins at Arizona (4-10) on Sunday, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, or if the Falcons lose and Carolina (5-9) beats visiting Detroit (7-7) on Saturday and the Saints (5-9) win in Cleveland (6-8), Atlanta’s final two games are essentially meaningless.
“It’s about going 1-0 each week,” Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “We can't look too far ahead. We have to make sure we win that next game.”
While Atlanta, which has dropped five of its past six games after a 21-18 loss to New Orleans on Sunday, desperately needs a win on Saturday, so do the Ravens (9-5).
The Ravens will win the AFC North Division by ending the season with victories over Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. But Baltimore has struggled offensively since losing star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a knee injury in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 27.
Baltimore has scored just two touchdowns in its past three games combined after being held to just a field goal in a 13-3 loss to the host Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
The loss, coupled with the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, dropped the Ravens from leading the AFC North Division to the top wild-card spot.
Now, the Ravens and Falcons look drastically different than they did a few weeks ago.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley has been thrust into the starting lineup to replace Jackson, while Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has replaced Marcus Mariota, whose poor play and injured knee led to Falcons coach Arthur Smith making a change.
Ridder went 13-for-26 passing for 97 yards against the Saints but his attempts were limited because the Falcons ran the ball very well against New Orleans. Atlanta rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 39 attempts — an average of nearly six yards an attempt — against the Saints.
“Numbers are what they are and the result is what happened,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I think it said a lot about Desmond, his mindset, his poise, in the most stressful environment you can put somebody in other than being in a playoff game, with the ball in your hand and to go win it on the road.”
Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 139 yards, the second-most by a rookie in team history, and a touchdown on 17 carries. Cordarrelle Patterson added 52 yards and a score on 14 carries, with Ridder finishing with 38 yards on six carries.
“You know, does having a good run game help a rookie quarterback and staying comfortable? Of course,” Ridder said. “I think with whether you're a rookie quarterback or any quarterback getting in the rhythm and getting in a flow and not even for the quarterback, for the whole offense and team is crucial for us.”
The Falcons’ rushing offense, which ranks third in the league at 164.7 yards per game, should be challenged by the Ravens, who allow just 85.6 yards on the ground, third-best in the league.
If the Falcons are going to keep their hopes of winning their first NFC South Division title alive on Saturday, Ridder must play better. While the Ravens’ record looks good, Baltimore’s injuries have derailed its strong start to the season.
The Ravens’ are 25th defending the pass (241.4 ypg), but they’ve been much better against the run.
It will be imperative Ridder throws the ball effectively, which means continuing to find rookie receiver Drake London, just as he did against the Saints.
London caught seven of the 11 passes thrown his way for 70 yards after catching nine passes combined the previous three games with Mariota under center. London’s seven receptions were one shy of the season-high eight he caught against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
Smith is confident Ridder will be better in his second start than his first.
“I didn't see any panic from him even when he made mistakes. He didn't sit there and whine and looked to blame somebody. He understood it,” Smith said. “Hell, half the time at least he had a reason why and said, ‘I can't do that.’ ‘Yeah, you're right.’ Those are things that give me a lot of hope with him, and you wouldn't have known until you've gone through a real game.”
While the Falcons haven’t been great statistically defensively, they haven’t allowed more than 26 points in six straight games.
The Ravens are averaging just 13.8 points their past five games and will be without their two top receivers on Saturday.
Rashod Bateman is out for the season with a foot injury and Devin Duvernay was put on injured reserve on Tuesday after injuring foot in practice. J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 225 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries the past two games, is dealing with ailing knee and didn’t practice on Tuesday.
Since replacing Jackson, Huntley has dropped two of his three starts, going 52-for-74 passing (70.3 percent) for 413 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and no completion longer than 25 yards.
After the Ravens rushed for 198 yards on 28 carries — an average of more than seven yards an attempt — against the Browns, they’ll look to do the same against a Falcons’ defense that ranks 21st against the run (129.9 ypg).
The Ravens average 164.7 rushing yards per game, second-most in the league.
Baltimore, which has struggled throwing the ball downfield for most of the season, could have success against the Falcons, who are 28th defending the pass (248.4 ypg).
“We want to get back in the winning side,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of close games. There are no moral victories. We got to get over this hump, so we got to look at everything and we got to get back to the other side of winning.”
