The Cleveland Indians landed former Mill Creek teammates Davis Sharpe and Alaska Abney on Tuesday, the final day of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
Sharpe went to the Indians in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) and Abney was selected in the 15th round (No. 456 overall) after three seasons of college baseball. The two helped Mill Creek to a state runner-up finish as seniors in 2018 — Sharpe as a starting pitcher and first baseman and Abney as the Hawks’ closer.
Sharpe, a 34th-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates after his senior season at Mill Creek, spent the past three years at Clemson. He was a John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year finalist as a freshman in 2019, as well as a freshman All-American and a second-team All-ACC selection at pitcher. He went 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts) with 84 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings, in addition to hitting .264 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season, while hitting .311 with four homers and 10 RBIs. In 2021, he went 4-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 10 appearances (six starts), striking out 48 in 36 innings. He hit .211 with three homers and 12 RBIs.
Abney was 3-2 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 appearances (three starts) this past season for Coastal Carolina. He had five saves along with 68 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings.
The 6-1, 205-pound right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA in seven relief appearances (22 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings) during the shortened 2020 season. He was 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA, three saves and 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings as a freshman in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.