Archer grad Andrew Booth was punished quickly for his punch in Saturday’s Clemson win over Louisville with a bus ride.
The freshman defensive back, ejected in the third quarter, rode back from Louisville on the managers’ bus, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters on his Sunday teleconference. The rest of the Tigers took a plane for the 400-plus mile trip.
“(Booth) rode back on our manager bus,” Swinney said. “That’s where (the punishment) started. The rest of it will be handled in-house.”
Booth was tangled with Louisville’s Trenell Troutman on a punt, then ended up on top of Troutman. He rose up and punched Troutman in the facemask, prompting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“That’s now who we are and that’s not who (Booth) is,” said Swinney, who apologized to Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.
The Clemson coach thinks Booth will bounce back from the incident.
“(Booth) has responded well," Swinney said. "He is disappointed in himself, embarrassed. He has apologized to our team and our AD. He's been extremely remorseful. What happened is way out of character for who he is. Very pleased with how he has taken ownership. He had a long bus ride home last night and plenty of time to think about it."