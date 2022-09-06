NCAA Football: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passing against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

ATLANTA — It didn't start out pretty, but No. 4 Clemson's football team did what it had to do as it pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half to win 41-10 in Monday night's version of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

For quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, it was redemption from last season's opening-game disappointment as he went 19 of 32 for 209 yards, while also running for 28 yards.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.