NCAA Football: Syracuse at Clemson

Oct 24, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson corner back Andrew Booth Jr.(23) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter during their game against Syracuse at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

 Ken Ruinard

Three Gwinnett grads on Clemson’s defense made key plays in Saturday’s 47-21 win over Syracuse.

Archer’s Andrew Booth had five tackles and recovered two fumbles, returning one for a 21-yard touchdown late in the third quarter when the Tigers led just 27-21. Fellow Archer grad Jalyn Phillips had an interception, and South Gwinnett alum Justin Mascoll had three tackles (two for losses).

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

