Three Gwinnett grads on Clemson’s defense made key plays in Saturday’s 47-21 win over Syracuse.
Archer’s Andrew Booth had five tackles and recovered two fumbles, returning one for a 21-yard touchdown late in the third quarter when the Tigers led just 27-21. Fellow Archer grad Jalyn Phillips had an interception, and South Gwinnett alum Justin Mascoll had three tackles (two for losses).
