LAWRENCEVILLE — Some of the top high school coaches and athletes in Gwinnett County gathered at North Metro Baptist Church on Tuesday night for the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet.
Among the coaches in attendance were Collins Hill head football coach Lenny Gregory, North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart, Discovery head football coach Efrem Hill and many others.
But the headline speaker of the evening was a guest from outside the county in Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, who pastor Frank Cox interviewed in front of the congregation to close out the evening.
“This is huge,” Gwinnett County FCA director Carl West said. “We’ve been trying to get Coach Swinney for like three-and-a-half years. He’s in demand, and then COVID hit. But it’s very huge. He’s won two national championships, he’s been a National Coach of the Year. He’s very outspoken about his faith. He walks it, he talks it and so it’s just a great, great thing for our local ministry.”
Swinney himself has used Gwinnett as crucial recruiting territory during his tenure at Clemson, landing cornerback Andrew Booth from Archer and linebacker Barrett Carter from North Gwinnett, among others, in recent years. But his appearance Tuesday was about much more than football, as he shared about his life and faith to a group of people that West has seen grow over the years he has been running FCA Gwinnett.
“I think about 180 people signed up to come,” West said. “This is an event where we bring in a speaker to raise funds for our ministry.”
The fundraising portion of the evening kicked off with an auction that included some rare items. One of those was a football commemorating Clemson’s two national championship wins in 2016 and 2018 signed by Swinney himself. Other memorabilia included signatures from Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, former Hebron Christian head coach and Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday and former Duluth High School star George Rogers.
After the auction were some words from Hill, who provided an opening act for Swinney by speaking about how FCA has impacted him and his football program at Discovery.
“One of the things that Carl (West) always wanted me to do was to get to FCA camp,” Hill said in his speech. “So we went to FCA camp, and football is great, the ministry is great, but one thing FCA camp did for my kids was allow them to get to a college campus.
"That was the first time a lot of my kids were able to step foot on college campuses, so that allowed them to see something they didn’t have the opportunity to see.”
And beyond the banquets or the auctions or even having one of the best-known football coaches in the country come to speak at the event, West knows Hill’s words embody what FCA is truly all about and what he wants the program to represent.
“We’re a sports ministry,” West said. “We reach coaches and student-athletes, and our goal is to bring them together to use their influence for Christ and to be good role models on their campuses.”
The banquet only happens once a year, but the lessons and connections the athletes and coaches create from them lasts into competition during the high school sports seasons. And in some cases, it can provide perspective in the middle of tough periods.
“He is like my father,” Hill said about West. “I’ve never told him that, and I do appreciate you for talking me off the ledge on Saturdays after he comes and watches us play. He always pulls me back in and reminds me yes you want to win football games, but you’re here for the kids.”
Some of those athletes Hill — and his peers — coach will grow up with faith at the center of their lives, whether they are still playing sports or not. And for a lot of them, the FCA meetings from their high school days will be critical points of developments in their religious lives.
And that’s exactly what West is hoping for.
“It’s bringing coaches and student-athletes together to think about their faith,” West said. “And so we’re hoping that this will encourage them, seeing a national championship coach come out and speak about his faith, he’s going to be sharing tonight. And then you know obviously he’s a football coach, so there’s a spirit of excellence there and striving to be the best. And that you can do it both as a Christian and a coach in your profession.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.