POWDER SPRINGS — Hebron Christian’s Rachael Ruff and Wesleyan’s Imani Washington won state championships Thursday, the opening day of the Class A Private state track and field meet at McEachern.
Ruff, a senior, won the pole vault state title by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches, one of three vaulters to hit that height. She won after clearing 10-0 and 10-6 on her first attempt at each height, while the second- and third-place athletes had prior misses. Her first-place height was a foot above the 9-6 she posted at state as a sophomore in 2019 when she was state runner-up.
Washington earned her state championship in the shot put with a throw of 41-6 1/2, almost five feet ahead of the runner-up. The junior cleared 40 feet in each of her final three attempts, well ahead of her fifth-place finish as a freshman in 2019, when her best was 34-7 1/2.
In addition to her championship, Washington, also a key basketball player for the Wolves, was state runner-up in the discus at 125-3.
The state state title duo’s teams also got off to a nice start with Hebron in first at 45 points, just one ahead of second-place Wesleyan. Providence Christian sits in fourth in the girls standings with 17 points.
Hebron’s Ellie Brewer also fared well Thursday with a state runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 10.16 seconds, and joined Brooke Browning, Georgia Piper and Claire Downs on a state runner-up 3,200 relay that finished in 9:49.86. The Lions also got top girls finishes from Libby Jackson (fourth, pole vault, 10-0), Rhys Morrow (fifth, pole vault, 9-6), Browning (sixth, 1,600, 5:18.13), Kayla Lane (sixth, discus, 99-0), Malia Melton (sixth, triple jump, 34-11) and Piper (eighth, high jump, 4-10).
Wesleyan got a runner-up finish in the triple jump (36-10) from Nea Sanders, and two high finishes from Sade Ojanuga — third in the triple jump (36-8) and fifth in the high jump (5-0). Teammate Margaret Dudley took sixth in the pole vault (9-0) and the Wolves’ 3,200 relay was fourth in 10:01.71 with the foursome of Katherine Graddy, Sophie Villa, Julie Anne Bush and Anne McSweeney.
Providence got its points from Ellison Chadwick’s state runner-up showing in the long jump (16-9) combined with a pair of high finishes from thrower Sydney Flood, who was fourth in the shot put (35-10 1/2) and fifth in the discus (101-0).
While the boys meet begins in earnest Friday, Wesleyan’s Mac Howie finished Thursday night’s 3,200 final in second with a time of 9:26.19.
