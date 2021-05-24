The City of Snellville recognized the South Gwinnett boys soccer team with a proclamation Monday night for its breakthrough 2021 season.
The Comets made the Final Four of the state playoffs for the first time in school history, and finished with a No. 3 state ranking in Class AAAAAAA. They also won the Region 4-AAAAAAA title, finishing with a 15-4-2 record under first-year head coach Christian Vasquez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.