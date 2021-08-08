While there were plenty of great performances Saturday night at UFC 265 in Houston, none were better than Ciryl Gane’s demolition of Derrick Lewis to become the UFC’s Interim Heavyweight Champion.
Gane controlled the action for the entire fight. Aware of Lewis’ powerful right hand, Gane made a living through the first two rounds staying on the outside and peppering Lewis with strikes, primarily kicks to Lewis’ right leg.
In the third, Gane came out firing on all cylinders, forcing Lewis back up against the cage and overwhelming, and eventually knocking out the Houston native. Accuracy and speed are what won the fight for Gane. The Frenchman landed 82.4 percent of his strikes, with 112 out of 136 total strikes landed. Gane's speed and movement made it difficult for Lewis to find an accurate striking range. Lewis landed an abysmal 16 out of 37 total strikes.
As one of the best knockout artists and heavyweights in UFC History, Lewis will continue to be a fan favorite. Unfortunately for Lewis, at age 36, the championship window has likely closed.
In contrast, Gane continues his meteoric rise, as he boasts the second-shortest amount of time from debut to becoming a champion. In just over 1,100 days, Gane's rise is only second to Jon Jones. Post fight, UFC president Dana White called Gane “a freak of nature athlete. Derrick Lewis is one of the best in the world and had no answers for Gane."
With Gane now 10-0, a future title unification bout with Francis Nganou should be fascinating, as two Frenchmen and former training partners will face off.
In the co-main event, Jose Aldo looked like he found the fountain of youth in a victory over fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz. Aldo used his patient striking approach to carry him to victory. Aldo softened up Munhoz with accurate shots to the body. Aldo then used his jab to control the range, putting on a striking clinic landing with a personal best 114 total strikes. At 34, after back to back wins, the King of Rio is eying his return to the championship throne in the near future. The next step on that championship path may be a potential clash with TJ Dillashaw.
Also on the main card, Vicente Luque extended his win streak to four earning his 21st win overall in a one round war versus Michael Chiesa. After a Chiesa takedown and failed submission attempt, Luque caught Chiesa relaxing for a split second and Luque reversed position and was able to secure a submission victory. In his post fight interview, Luque took the opportunity to call out current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Usman responded saying “we may be dancing soon."
The great fights in Houston were not confined to the main card, the $50,000 bonus for fight of the night took place in the featured prelim between lightweights Bobby Green and Rafael Fiziev. In the first round, Fiziev took control with heavy leg kicks and high striking output. Despite not defending himself well with his hands down for the majority of the fight, Green was able to stand and trade throughout the final rounds with Fiziev. The first round proved to be too much to overcome for Green as Fiziev earned the victory by decision improving to 10-1 overall.
Miles Johns and Jessica Penne secured victories that were highlights of the prelims as well. Penne used her wrestling and secured an early takedown. From that, Penne transitioned to an arm bar to secure a victory, easily dispatching former straw weight title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz and earning a performance of the night bonus. Miles Johns, an alumnus of Dana White ‘s contender series known for his wrestling turned some heads with a third round knockout victory over Anderson Dos Santos. Johns used a simple body to head 1-2 combination to improve to a 12-1 record.
Saturday night in Houston provided some great moments. More great fights and moments will no doubt be in store when the UFC returns Aug. 21 with a middleweight clash between ninth-ranked Kelvin Gastelum and third-ranked Jared Cannonier .
