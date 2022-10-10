NASCAR: Bank Of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the Bank of America ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct. 9, 2022.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

