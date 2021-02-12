LAWRENCEVILLE — Late offensive surges paved the way as the No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team swept both games of Friday’s doubleheader by 6-5 and 7-1 scores against No. 9 Truett-McConnell University at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (4-0) scored five runs with two outs in the seventh inning to win the opener before tallying six runs across the fifth and sixth frames to capture the second outing.
Freshman Christina Zeppa hit a two-run walk-off double to right field for her first collegiate hit to complete the hectic finish in the first game of the day. GGC trailed 5-1 before starting the comeback on an RBI groundout from junior Piper Wagner. Sophomore Sydney Pelaez connected on a two-run home run to bring the hosts within 5-4. A few batters later, Zeppa delivered her decisive hit.
“We were very engaged in the dugout during the seventh inning (of the first game) and it started to affect their (Truett-McConnell) pitcher," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "Once we got the first run, our offense really took off. Christina (Zeppa) had a really good approach in her first at-bat and we have liked her approach in practice. We were confident that she would come through for us in a clutch situation.”
Truett-McConnell (0-2) pushed across four runs in the fourth inning to build its 5-1 lead. Briley Lawson hit a two-run home run in the frame.
In the second game, the Grizzlies scored four times in the fifth inning to grab a 5-1 advantage and then added two more runs in the sixth inning. Freshman Jenna Gabrielli gave GGC the lead with a two-run double during the pivotal fifth inning. Junior Holly Janco would drive in one run during both the fifth and sixth innings.
GGC collected 18 hits during the doubleheader sweep, led by Pelaez’s 3-for-6 performance and two RBI. Gabrielli drove in four runs Friday.
