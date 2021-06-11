MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cristian Pache homered twice and drove in four runs, and six pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers routed the Memphis Redbirds 11-0 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Jason Kipnis lined an RBI single off Thomas Parsons (L, 1-2) in the first inning to give the Stripers (18-15) a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Johan Camargo, crushed a two-run home run (4) to make it 3-0 and the Stripers were off and rolling.
Pache lifted a solo homer (1) to make it 4-0 in the third and capped the scoring with a two-run shot (2) in the eighth. Jonathan Lucroy added a three-run blast (2) in the seventh. Connor Johnstone, Tanner Roark (W, 1-1), Jesse Biddle, Ty Tice, Chasen Bradford and Victor Arano combined to throw nine scoreless innings for Gwinnett’s fourth shutout of 2021.
Pache’s two-homer night was his first professional multi-homer game. Camargo and Orlando Arcia each turned in four-hit performances. Bradford extended his team-best scoreless innings streak to 15 over nine appearances.
Gwinnett plays at Memphis (12-21) again Friday at 8:10 p.m. at AutoZone Park. RHP Kyle Wright (1-2, 4.26 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Connor Thomas (1-0, 4.63 ERA) for the Redbirds.
