HAMPTON — Christian Eckes held on to win in overtime in Saturday afternoon’s Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Eckes, who started the race in fourth, recovered from a speeding penalty on pit road, survived a race that featured 11 cautions, and avoided a crash on lap 113.
It was his second career Truck Series win.
“It’s been a long off-season, really, really stressful,” he said. “I’m so lucky to be here with (team owner) Bill McAnally and everybody here. These guys work so, so hard. It’s an honor to be with this team. I messed up and got a speeding penalty and I didn’t know how I was going to go.”
Eckes led a total of 35 laps, the second-best total of the race.
On the first lap in overtime, Nick Sanchez led the field to green from the outside while Eckes was on the inside. Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek were in third and fourth, respectively.
Eckes then got a push from Rhodes to take the lead.
On the final lap, Sanchez got a push from John Hunter Nemechek but Tyler Ankrum, Zane Smith and Stewart Friesen crashed while running three wide.
Sanchez overcame several problems during the race including spinning out at one point.
“We had a lot not go our way today,” Sanchez said. “The battery got knocked out and lost power and I spun. My team did a great job bouncing back a couple of times…I’m happy we got a good finish.”
Nemechek led the most laps with 53 and finished third. Bayley Curry took fourth, and Matt DiBenedetto finished fifth.
The rest of the top 10 were Rhodes, Timmy Hill, Chase Purdy, Matt Crafton and Jack Wood.
Last year’s Truck Series winner, Corey Heim, saw his day end when he hit Sanchez from behind on lap 84. Four laps earlier, Heim and Colby Howard made contact pit road as Heim was leaving his pit box and Howard was leaving his.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.