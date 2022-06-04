LAWRENCEVILLE — Louisville catcher Chris Okey hit for the cycle on Saturday night, propelling the Bats to an 11-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (27-26) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Pat Valaika and RBI single by Joe Dunand. With Gwinnett leading 3-1 in the fifth, the Bats exploded for five runs in the frame as Ronnie Dawson (5) and T.J. Friedl (4) each homered off Nick Vincent (L, 1-4).
Okey drove in the final five runs for Louisville (19-33) with a three-run homer (1) in the seventh and two-run double in the ninth.
Key Contributors: Phil Gosselin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Ryan Casteel also had a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a run. Valaika doubled, walked, and drove in a run on a 1-for-3 night. Dunand singled home a run in his first at-bat with Gwinnett and finished the night 1-for-4. For Louisville, Okey went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, homer, two runs, and five RBIs.
Noteworthy: Alex Dickerson’s five-game hitting streak was snapped with an 0-for-4 night, while John Nogowski’s 0-for-4 showing ended his six-game on-base streak.
Next Game (Sunday, June 5): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.10 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Ben Lively (1-4, 4.50 ERA) for the Bats.
