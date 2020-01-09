DULUTH — Two goals in 39 seconds, the game-winner from recently reassigned Tommy Marchin, propelled the Atlanta Gladiators past Greenville 3-1 in front of a sparse Thursday night crowd at Infinite Energy Arena.
Goaltender Chris Nell stopped 46 of 47 shots, including two scrambling circus saves with his counterpart pulled in the final minutes, for the win.
“I had a lot of help, too, on the rebounds and stuff,” Nell said. “They did a really good job clearing things out, and honestly, it’s a great feeling to get that win.”
Nell was acquired in a trade with Florida when Sean Bonar went down with an injury and has stood tall between the pipes since arriving the day after Christmas.
“I thought we did a great job of holding onto the lead (for 47 minutes),” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We gave up some shots and in the end, (Nell) made some huge saves.
“We got lucky to get Chris. He’s doing his job and the guys should see that and start tightening up.”
Avery Peterson had a goal and an assist as the Gladiators continued to play well against Greenville at home. Atlanta is 7-3 overall versus their closest division rival and 5-1 here.
The Swamp Rabbits (17-18-1-1, 36 points) came into the game on a 2-0-1 roll and scored just 2:31 into the game, but couldn’t hold it.
The Gladiators (15-18-0-0, 30 points) snapped a two-game losing streak and climbed within a point of a playoff spot. They trail idle Orlando by one point as the season approaches midway. The homestand continues tonight (7:35 p.m. vs. Jacksonville) and Sunday (2 p.m. vs. Brampton).
“It’s a big five-game homestand for us and we’re chasing these guys in the standings,” Nell said. “We wanted to make a statement after we dropped two in South Carolina and I thought we did that today.”
The Gladiators had a good push to start the game with a handful of shots on goal in the first two minutes. Then a defensive breakdown allowed Greenville to grab the early 1-0 lead. Patrick Bajkov was unguarded in the high slot for a pass from behind the net and 22-year-old NHL contracted player rifled it in.
That was the last puck to get past Nell.
Atlanta surged ahead with goals from Scott Conway and Marchin.
Coming across the blue line in a wave, Peterson was on the left wing with the puck. He dished it to Joel Messner in the middle and the lefty defenseman, getting the puck on his off side, quickly slid a pass to Conway in the right circle. Conway snapped it home to tie the game at 11:57.
“Greenville is a good team so we had to be smart,” Pyle said. “We’ve been behind a lot so we’re used to it. I don’t think we’re phased by that.
“Then we started grinding a little bit and got that first one, which was huge.”
On the next shift, the Gladiators took a 2-1 lead.
Samuel Asselin won an in-zone faceoff and button-hooked back around for the initial shot. Greenville goalie Ryan Bednard turned that aside, but left a juicy rebound for Marchin. The all-star forward, playing his first game for the Gladiators since getting called up to AHL Providence on Dec. 12, banged in his 12th goal of the season at 12:36.
Peterson buried a rocket from the outside edge of the faceoff circle to push Atlanta’s margin to 3-1 late in the second period. Logan Nelson and Cody Corbett set up the former UMD Bulldog for the slap shot at 17:48. The goal, Peterson’s seventh of the season, came on the heels of a big penalty kill for Greenville and set the Gladiators into intermission with momentum.
The Swamp Rabbits pulled Bednard for the extra attacker with three minutes left in regulation. One hard blast caught defenseman Chris Forney in the face and left a telling pool of blood to be cleaned up after Forney was helped off the ice. The severity of his injuries was undetermined postgame.
Greenville subsequently used its timeout and Nell made another huge save, point-blank on a blast from Kamerin Nault, to salt away the win.
“We have to be smarter defensively,” Pyle said. “Eating pucks and making things tough. Mentally (the opposition) knows they have to work extra hard, especially when they’re down by two. If we don’t open up, we’re a really good team. But we’re also good enough that we can open up when we get our opportunities. We don’t have to try to force things.
“I wanted us to play playoff hockey and I told them in the third, if we shut them down, that’ll be what I want to see. I thought we did a good job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.