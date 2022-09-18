NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Sep 17, 2022; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (17) celebrates winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

 Randy Sartin

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With Chase Elliott pursuing him relentlessly for the final 50 laps, Chris Buescher held on to win Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motors Speedway, becoming the 19th different NASCAR Cup Series winner this season.

After the event that set the field for the Round of 12 in the series Playoffs — and eliminated superstars Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick from the postseason — a dozen drivers were breathing sighs of relief and hoping fervently for a return to stock car sanity in the next round.

