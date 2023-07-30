Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Fastenal Ford, celebrates with the checkered in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images for NASCAR
Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Fastenal Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. — Chris Buescher capped Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s dominant day at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with a trophy, holding off the field on a restart with three laps remaining to win the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Sunday afternoon for his and the RFK team’s first victory of the season.
Buescher and his teammate Brad Keselowski (also a co-owner of RFK) combined to lead a race-best 190 of 400 laps — Buescher’s 88 laps out front was the most laps he’s ever led in a race in his eight-year NASCAR Cup Series career. And it all results in an important automatic bid into the 16-driver Playoff field with only four races remaining in the regular season.
