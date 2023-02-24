NORCROSS — What Chit-Chat wants, Chit-Chat gets.
Wesleyan star junior guard Chit-Chat Wright had her vast skillset on full display Friday night against Coahulla Creek in the second round of the Class AAA girls basketball state playoffs.
From 3-point shooting to pinpoint passes to quick hands on defense, there wasn’t anything the Colts could do to slow her down.
She finished her night with 15 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals to help lead the Wolves to a dominant 83-33 win over the Colts. It gives Wesleyan back-to-back 50-point wins to open the playoffs and a spot in the Class AAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
The Wolves were last in the quarterfinals as members of Class A Private back in 2020.
“I think we are peaking at the right time,” Wesleyan head coach Carolyn Blackman said. “I feel like everyone is buying into what their strengths are and what their role is. Just going out there and doing that and playing extremely hard. I don’t want any team to ever outwork us, so they’re buying into that and playing as hard as they can.”
If the Colts weren’t already nervous about facing the No. 2-ranked Wolves on the road in what was easily their toughest opponent of the season, they were shortly into the first quarter.
The Wolves drained five consecutive 3-pointers to open the game and led the Colts 15-5 before they could even catch their breath. Two of their five 3-pointers came from Wright, who scored eight points in the quarter and dished out two assists.
On defense, the Wolves turned the Colts over six times and held Shea Poe, their leading scorer, scoreless. By the end of the quarter, the Wolves held a commanding 25-6 lead.
“I felt like it was all about how we started the game,” Blackman said. “I felt like (Coahulla Creek) was shellshocked a little bit because of how aggressive we were. We were playing really hard and really fast, so that’s a tough adjustment. They probably hadn’t seen that speed this year.”
In the second quarter, Wright turned into an assist machine.
She dished out five of her 10 assists in the second quarter, three of which went to Johanna Potter, who led the Wolves in scoring with 21 points.
None were better than her fourth assist of the quarter when she saved a ball from going out of bounds and slung it behind her back — all in one motion — to a wide-open Potter under the basket for an easy layup.
After shooting 10 of 11 from the field in the first quarter (91 percent), the Wolves shot 9 of 15 in the second quarter (60 percent) and took a massive 47-13 lead into halftime.
It didn’t take long for Wright to find two more teammates for easy baskets to start the third quarter. She found Potter for another easy layup and then hooked up with Londyn Walker under the basket for two points.
That gave Wright 13 points and nine assists for the game and more importantly, a 36-point lead.
“She doesn’t have to (score),” Blackman said. “If we’re hitting shots, she doesn’t have to do it. But when we need a bucket, she knows that she’ll have to shoot the ball. She’s usually a walking bucket.”
Wright wasn’t the only unselfish player in the third quarter for the Wolves. They scored 22 points and did so with seven different players scoring at least two points. Desiree Davis scored six of her eight points on the night in the quarter.
After some unfortunate bounces around the rim, it took Wright until late in the fourth quarter to pick up her 10th and final assist to finish her night with a double-double. She was pulled from the game shortly thereafter with the game well in hand.
Walker joined Wright and Potter in double figures with 13 points, as did Audrey Ekoue-Bla, who scored 11.
With the win, the Wolves will now play host to a red-hot Carver-Columbus team in the quarterfinals after winning the GHSA coin toss. The Tigers beat Morgan County 94-31 Friday night and beat Upson-Lee 102-34 in the first round.
“Next week is going to be tough,” Blackman said. “Carver-Columbus is a really good team. They’re tough and they’re going to try and make us play a really sloppy, messy game. We don’t want to go their pace, we want to go our pace and have more controlled basketball. If it’s an up-and-down track race, they’re going to win. So we can’t do that.”
