Peach Bowl, Inc. and Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced an extension Wednesday to their partnership that will continue Chick-fil-A’s title sponsorship of the Peach Bowl and Kickoff Games.
This season’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled to be played Jan. 1, 2021. It will be the 25th consecutive game Chick-fil-A has been the title sponsor, making it the second-longest tenured title sponsorship in the bowl game industry — trailing the Outback Bowl by one year.
“Chick-fil-A has been a fantastic title partner in growing the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl into one of the preeminent bowl games in the country and becoming a part of the New Year’s Six bowl games while also assisting Peach Bowl, Inc. change the face of college football with the advent of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game format,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “Chick-fil-A wrote the book on how to leverage and activate against a title sponsorship and they do it better than anyone. They’ve been an incredible partner for a quarter of a century and we’re proud to have them on our team.”
Among New Year’s Six bowls, Chick-fil-A is the longest-standing current title sponsor of all bowls in the College Football Playoff.
“For a quarter of a century the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has been an important partnership for Chick-fil-A. The tradition of college football combined with the support for higher education is built into the fabric of who we are,” said Jon Bridges, chief marketing officer of Chick-fil-A. “The partnership has helped introduce our brand to a nationwide audience and allowed us an opportunity to highlight the great work of our more than 250,000 team members across the country on a national stage. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ESPN and Peach Bowl, Inc. to showcase our hometown of Atlanta and the country’s top football programs.”
Since the partnership began in 1996, the Peach Bowl and Chick-fil-A have hosted 39 combined Chick-fil-A Peach Bowls and Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games.
