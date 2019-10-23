The Chicago Cubs plan to hire David Ross as their new manager, according to multiple media reports.
Ross played for six teams, including the Atlanta Braves, during his long major league career. He won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox and with the Cubs, playing for Joe Maddon, the manager he will replace. He homered for the Cubs in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series — his final game before retirement.
The 42-year-old former catcher worked in the Cubs front office following his retirement in addition to a job as an ESPN baseball analyst.
Ross played college baseball in the SEC at both Auburn and Florida. He was born in Bainbridge, Ga., but grew up in Tallahassee, Fla.