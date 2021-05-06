NORCROSS — It just wasn't Greater Atlanta Christian's day.
Seemingly every bounce, every break and every close play went against the Spartans in the decisive Game 3 of their second-round, Class AAA state baseball playoff series with Cherokee Bluff.
And the visiting Bears were finally able to take advantage with three unearned runs in the top of the seventh to break open a tie game and hold on for a 4-1 win Thursday at Hester Field.
While it is true that among Cherokee Bluff's 12 hits were four infield singles, two bloopers that fell in, a bunt hit and a bad-hop single, the Bears (24-10) also stole five bases in seven attempts and generally kept pressure on the GAC (24-10) defense, which helped pay dividends in that fateful seventh inning.
And it was a big reason they are moving on to play at Appling County in the state quarterfinals next week.
“I told (the players) that life's not fair and baseball's not fair,” GAC head coach Robbie Wilson said. “That's just part of it, … but you've got to give (Cherokee Bluff) credit. Their (starting) pitcher pitched a heck of a game. They've got a really good club. They've got a chance to win (the state championship).
“We didn't get many breaks, but you've got to give Cherokee Bluff credit. … They did a great job of getting some bunts down and playing small ball, and they had a bunch of infield hits. You can't really call that luck because they put the ball in play, and they just found some holes.”
To Wilson's point, Cherokee Bluff starting pitcher Tyler Zawacki was stellar, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and allowing just two hits and one run with five strikeouts and inducing GAC into nine groundball outs in six innings of work.
But after Ben Jenkins' RBI single put Cherokee Bluff up 1-0 in the top of the first, Zawacki was matched pitch-for-pitch by GAC's Conrad Cason.
The freshman right-hander came on in relief of starter Sawyer Crum after Caleb Piland's infield single leading off the top of the second and threw five strong innings to keep the Spartans in the game.
“He's going to be really special,” Wilson said of Cason. “I think he's (eventually) going to be a (MLB) draft guy. You saw how he was (Thursday).”
Cason pitched around four hits and three walks over five total innings, aided by eight strikeouts, to strand nine Cherokee Bluff baserunners over the next four innings — the Bears left 12 runners on base for the game — to give GAC a chance.
And the Spartans, who were held hitless until Jacob Fairbanks' high-chop single over third base with one out in the bottom of the fifth, were able to take advantage of that opening with a little small ball of their own an inning later.
Ford Hallock drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a hit-and-run play Tyler Holsworth's groundout to third and advanced another base on a wild pitch to stand at third with two outs.
Aaron Hobson then sent another chopper down the third base line and hustled to beat Reece Chambers' throw, which eluded first baseman Piland in the dirt anyway and allowed Hallock to scamper home and tie the game 1-1.
But that momentum quickly dissipated when Jenkins led off the top of the seventh by sending grounder into the hole between first and second.
Following an initial bobble when he moved to his right, Holsworth, recovered and flipped the ball toward Cason as he sprinted to cover first base.
But having to reach for the flip, Cason missed the bag with his first step toward it, and Jenkins was called safe on a bang-bang play when Cason tagged the base with his second attempt — a call upheld following a conference by the umpires.
A tiring Cason then hit Bryce England, putting runners on first and second with nobody out and prompting Wilson to call Hallock in from center field to pitch.
Hallock induced a bouncer to first from Caleb Miele, who beat the throw back to first after Holsworth threw to Parker Hallock for the force play at second for the first out.
Jenkins kept running around third, and scored when the throw back to the plate got away to put Cherokee Bluff back in front at 2-1.
Ford Hallock then got Piland to foul out to first for the second out, but Brody Beal followed with a ringing double into the left field corner to score Miele and then stole third before coming home on Chambers' infield single.
When the dust settled, the Bears had three runs in the inning and a 4-1 lead.
The Spartans had some fight left in them and had some hope when Noah Deas led off the bottom of seventh with a single off reliever Clay Tyus and Rhett Wells sent a deep drive to straightaway center one out later.
But the wind knocked down Wells' shot a bit, allowing Dylan Kautz to haul it in at the base of the fence before a strikeout closed out a save for him and the game and series for Cherokee Bluff.
The out also closed out Wilson's tenure, as he is leaving GAC at the end of the school year to take an administration job at Mount Pisgah in Johns Creek.
“It made me really sad sitting there getting to call pitches for (Cason), and I'm not going to be here next year doing that,” said Wilson, who guided the Spartans to a 145-65-1 record and got them to the playoffs in six seasons, including two state quarterfinal and one semifinal appearance, in seven seasons at GAC. “That's hard to swallow because … we've got some really good young players, and he's going to be leading that bunch.”
