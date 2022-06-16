0x060a2b340101010201010f1213e1dab93e32450432950580d246000D3A983611.jpeg

Jin Chung hits his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the 45th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship held at the PGA Golf Club on November 14, 2021 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

 Hailey Garrett/PGA of America

Jin Chung, an assistant golf professional at Chateau Elan, won the Georgia PGA Match Play Championship this week at Atlanta Country Club in Marietta.

Chung survived 97 holes of golf over three days in blistering heat, defeating Tim Weinhart 3-and-1 in the semifinals and topping Francisco Bide 3-and-2 in the championship match. He won all six matches without playing the 18th hole, closing out all six before they reached No. 18.

Chung, who won the Georgia PGA Assistants Championship in 2020, earned $2,600 for his victory.

