After more than three decades with the same leader, the Greater Atlanta Christian cross country teams will have a change at the top.
Assistant Chase Parks has been promoted to head coach as a replacement for longtime coach Brad Kinser, who is retiring from cross country duties after 34 years. Kinser plans to continue as a teacher and as the head track and field coach at the GAC private school.
Parks, a Dacula grad, has been an assistant to Kinser for 10 years in cross country and track and field. He is a middle school science teacher and a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he also has specialist and master’s degrees.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to become the next cross country coach at GAC,” Parks said. “I feel fortunate to have had several years to work alongside and learn from Coach Brad Kinser, and I am grateful to have had him as a mentor and as a great friend. I believe that running teaches valuable life lessons and helps athletes learn how to set goals and move toward accomplishing them. I am looking forward to next season.”
Parks is a former cross country runner at Dacula under head coach Andy Christie, now Mill Creek’s head coach. Four of Christie’s former runners are now head coaches — Parks, Ryan McClay at St. Pius, Mike Demarest at Parkview and Chris Mayer at Lovett. A fifth, Chestatee head coach Geoff Chaffin, ran for Christie when he was an assistant coach at South Gwinnett.
“Chase will be a tremendous coach,” Kinser said. “He was an outstanding runner himself, knows the sport and what it takes to be good and he really relates well with his athletes. He is more importantly a first-class person who I am proud to turn this program over to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.