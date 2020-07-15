BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, spins during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, races Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 Love's Travel Stops Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, waves to the crowd prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com/Adam's Polishes Chevrolet, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, lead the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: The #8 Food City Chevrolet, driven by Tyler Reddick, sits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com/Adam's Polishes Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, lead the field to strat the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Trump 2020 Ford, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Offroad Chevrolet, and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Brennan Poole, driver of the #15 Remember Everyone Deployed Today Chev, Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota, Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/FVP Ford, and s, driver of the #38 YANMAR Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford,, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford, races Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: The crew push the #4 Busch Light Apple Ford, driven by Kevin Harvick, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple Ford, Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 UniFirst Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Fans enter the Bristol Motor Speedway prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/FVP Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Menards/FVP Ford, races Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Offroad Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com/Fusion 360 Ford, drive during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, enters his car to start the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: The #18 M&M's Toyota, driven by Kyle Busch, sits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: The #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, driven by Kurt Busch, sits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Drivers, crew and fans stand for the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - JULY 15: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, races Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee.
The sport’s reigning Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott earned his first NASCAR All-Star Race win Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway — holding off the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the closing laps.
Elliott led 60 of the 140 laps en route to the $1.1 million paycheck. He and his father Bill Elliott join father/son combination of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. to have won the sport’s midseason All-Star exhibition. Interestingly, Bill Elliott won the race when it was held in Atlanta and Chase’s victory at the half-mile Bristol, Tenn. short track are the only two times the event was held at a track other than Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet took a convincing lead at times in the second half of Wednesday night’s 140-lap event, but ultimately he had to hold off a hard-charging Busch who is still looking to hoist his first race trophy of the 2020 season. The winning difference between them was a mere .418-seconds.
The season’s driver standings leader Kevin Harvick finished third, followed by Team Penske's Brad Keselowski and 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, who led a race-best 72 laps, finished sixth. His Penske teammate Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-10.
Elliott’s win was hugely popular even to the limited number of fans who were allowed to attend the race in person and they celebrated by showering the 24-year old with cheers.
“Oh my gosh, there’s no feeling like it, nothing like it," a smiling Elliott said after climbing of his Chevrolet. “Bristol is an electric atmosphere unlike any place we go to. We’re going to celebrate this one for sure."
“There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won here — what a race to do it. Just really proud of our team tonight and rebounding. We’ve had a really tough couple of weeks and just felt like we had kind of gotten off base and I felt like I was struggling.
“Just tried to hit the reset button this week, and came out and put on a great performance — great car. Just can’t thank all our partners enough, everybody that makes this happen. All those No. 9 hats and t-shirts up in the stands – love to see it.”
NASCAR tried a couple innovative and seemingly well-received ideas at the non-points race, including fitting the cars with lights that provided an under-glow and also a new format for re-starts that allowed drivers to pick whichever lane they preferred — outside or inside.
Ultimately, however, the race still came down to just old-fashioned horsepower and age-old strategy among the 20 drivers who earned positions in the race.
“We’re trying hard and we’re running okay, but it seemed like we were mired in 10th place for much of that race tonight and the last couple of adjustments really helped us," Busch said. “Adam (Stevens) did a great job helping the car and making it better.
“I got a good restart and went from 12th all the way up to fifth [in the final 15-lap stage] so that was a huge bonus for us getting that track position. Overall, just got to keep fighting. I think that’s like four, five six second places this year, what do you do? You just have to keep going."
Almirola’s ninth-place finish was the best among those drivers who qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race by winning a stage in the NASCAR All-Star Open at the track earlier Wednesday. William Byron also advanced with stage win in the Open and Matt DiBenedetto took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR All-Star Open — his first time winning the non-points paying event. Clint Bowyer earned a position on the grid by winning the Fan Vote.
The NASCAR Cup Series resumes its regular season on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. Coverage begins for the event at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
