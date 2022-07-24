NASCAR: M&MÕS Fan Appreciation 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) stands with his crew prior to the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022.

 Matthew OHaren/USA Today Sports

Chase Elliott has been declared the winner of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway after first and second place finishers, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified following post-race technical inspection.

It’s a series-best fourth race victory for the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, who now leads the championship standings by 105-points over Ross Chastain and 111-points over Ryan Blaney.

