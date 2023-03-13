During Monday night's Hawks game, Chase will present a check to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation in support of Project Rebound.
Brigitte Killings-Luckey, Chase’s Head of Community and Business Development for the South will present the check from Chase, and David Lee, Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, will accept the check on behalf of Project Rebound. Since the launch of the community-focused initiative in 2018, the Hawks have provided more than 20,000 pieces of sports equipment to more than 6,000 kids via the national non-profit organization, Good Sports.
The donation from Chase will help supply basketball and fitness equipment for youth programming at Title I schools and nonprofits servicing high-need communities. Participating schools and organizations will receive requested items including backpacks, basketballs, basketball shoes, towels, practice uniforms and more.
“We are grateful for the generous support the Atlanta Hawks Foundation has received from our dedicated partners at Chase and together with them, we are committed to helping young Atlanta people thrive,” said Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “This donation will increase Atlanta’s youth access to resources that build a healthy and strong future.”
As part of the four-part initiative, the Hawks, Chase and Good Sports are hosting four basketball clinics from February through May with select organizations. In February, the Hawks and Center Clint Capela hosted the first Project Rebound clinic at the John Lewis Invictus Academy for local youth. Later this week in honor of Women’s History Month, the Hawks will host another clinic at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Clinics will also be held at the Atlanta Police Pal Recreation Center and Bunche Middle School.
“Our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks is centered on making an impact on our shared city. Providing resources and equipment so kids and teens can learn, play and reach their full potential reflects the values of both of our organizations,” said Killings-Luckey. “We deeply appreciate the Hawks’ partnership, vision and shared commitment in empowering the next generation and curating authentic experiences for Atlanta’s youth.”
Good Sports is a national nonprofit whose mission is to drive equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential on the field and in life.
“At Good Sports, we believe that cost should not be a barrier for participation in sports and fitness activities,” said Good Sports CEO and Co-Founder Melissa Harper. “By partnering with the Atlanta Hawks, we are able to provide equipment to give kids in Atlanta a chance to get active. Kids who play do better and with the generous support of the Atlanta Hawks, we can make play and physical activity possible for more children.”
The Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Chase have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta youth. In October 2022, the organizations announced a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership. As part of the expanded agreement, Chase became the presenting sponsor for Project Rebound: a community platform that works with Good Sports, a national nonprofit whose mission is to drive equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.