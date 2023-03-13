Hawks x Chase Project Rebound Initiative – John Lewis Invictus Academy.jpg

During Monday night's Hawks game, Chase will present a check to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation in support of Project Rebound.

Brigitte Killings-Luckey, Chase’s Head of Community and Business Development for the South will present the check from Chase, and David Lee, Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, will accept the check on behalf of Project Rebound. Since the launch of the community-focused initiative in 2018, the Hawks have provided more than 20,000 pieces of sports equipment to more than 6,000 kids via the national non-profit organization, Good Sports.

