LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett starter Nick Margevicius allowed three runs in a brief outing, setting the tone for a night where the Charlotte Knights clobbered Stripers’ pitching for four homers in a 15-2 runaway victory on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Victor Reyes doubled in three runs in the top of the first, chasing Margevicius (L, 0-1) out of the game after only 0.2 innings. Clint Frazier added to the lead with a solo homer in the second (1) and then extended it with another solo shot in the fourth (2). A three-run Charlotte (14-16) fifth featured a two-run homer from Victor Reyes (2). Carlos Perez joined the party with a two-run blast of his own in the sixth (8) to make it 10-0.

