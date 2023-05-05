LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett starter Nick Margevicius allowed three runs in a brief outing, setting the tone for a night where the Charlotte Knights clobbered Stripers’ pitching for four homers in a 15-2 runaway victory on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Victor Reyes doubled in three runs in the top of the first, chasing Margevicius (L, 0-1) out of the game after only 0.2 innings. Clint Frazier added to the lead with a solo homer in the second (1) and then extended it with another solo shot in the fourth (2). A three-run Charlotte (14-16) fifth featured a two-run homer from Victor Reyes (2). Carlos Perez joined the party with a two-run blast of his own in the sixth (8) to make it 10-0.
Joe Dunand launched his third homer of the year with a solo job in the sixth, and Gwinnett (11-18) got another in the seventh on a Yolmer Sanchez RBI groundout. Charlotte added to the lead with five runs across the eighth and ninth innings to win 15-2.
Reyes (3-for-5, double, homer, 5 RBIs) finished a triple shy of the cycle. Perez (3-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) homered for the second time in the series, and Oscar Colas (2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs), and Frazier (3-for-4, 2 homers, 2 RBIs) also finished with multi-RBI nights. For Gwinnett, Forrest Wall (2-for-4, double) recorded a multi-hit night and Dunand (1-for-5, homer, RBI) went yard for the third time in five games.
The 15 runs allowed to the Knights was the third time this season the Stripers have allowed 15-plus runs. With another home run tonight, Dunand has three on the homestand and is hitting .333 with five RBIs in his past five games. With a double in the fifth inning, Hendrik Clementina has now hit safely in his first six games with Gwinnett in 2023.
Gwinnett plays Charlotte again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-0, 3.46 ERA) will make his fourth start for the Stripers against TBD for Charlotte.
