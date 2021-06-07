Longtime Gwinnett high school administrators Charlie Jordan and Gary Long were inducted into the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame over the weekend.
Jordan was part of the Class of 2021, while Long was in the Class of 2020 that was celebrated this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic cancellation of last year’s awards banquet.
Jordan, a Savannah native, was athletic director and head football coach at Shiloh from 1985-1999. The field at Shiloh is named in his honor. He also coached college football at East Tennessee State and South Carolina, as well as high school football at Savannah, Tucker, Shamrock, Monroe Area, Johnson-Gainesville and South Gwinnett. The 2008 Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame inductee left Shiloh to become athletic director at Glynn County Schools, where he worked from 1999-2004.
Long, a two-time state athletic director of the year, worked at Central Gwinnett, Meadowcreek, South Gwinnett and Mill Creek during his almost 40 years in education. He was the athletic director at Mill Creek from its opening through 2019, opening the Hoschton school after a tenure as athletic director at South Gwinnett.
