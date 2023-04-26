The way redshirt freshman Charlie Condon sees it, there is no perfect walk-up music. What works for him may not work for Georgia baseball teammates like Connor Tate or Parks Harber.

What's working for Condon at the plate this season is just about everything. He's crushing baseballs left and right while also hitting over .400. And before each at-bat, The Rolling Stones' classic "Paint It Black" is setting the tone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.