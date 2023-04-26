The way redshirt freshman Charlie Condon sees it, there is no perfect walk-up music. What works for him may not work for Georgia baseball teammates like Connor Tate or Parks Harber.
What's working for Condon at the plate this season is just about everything. He's crushing baseballs left and right while also hitting over .400. And before each at-bat, The Rolling Stones' classic "Paint It Black" is setting the tone.
"I tried not to spend too much time thinking about it this offseason, but it's definitely fun to pick a song that's something that will get you in the right spot mentally but also something that the crowd and the rest of the team can like and enjoy," Condon said last week.
"Right now, it's 'Paint It Black,' and we're sticking with that for now."
You don't mess with what's working, "Bull Durham" taught us all that, and what the right fielder is doing at the plate is what he and the Bulldogs want and need. And as one of the top hitters in the country, both for average and power, Condon has already been a midseason addition to USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award watch list.
"We all knew he was going to have a good year. I was hoping for, I think I said 15 home runs at the beginning of the year, and he's already at 17, so, heck, let's keep going. He's had a great year and he is being pitched tough. He's having to earn it, and he's done a great job with it," Georgia head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said last week before Condon added another home run over the weekend.
After the Bulldogs' series sweep of No. 5 Arkansas at Foley Field last weekend, Condon is still leading the team and near the top of the SEC and the country in most every significant statistical category, from batting average to home runs and runs batted in. Here's a quick look at the numbers:
• Batting average: .416 (1st at UGA; 3rd in SEC; 15th in NCAA)
• Hits: 62 (1st UGA; 4th SEC; T39 NCAA)
• Home runs: 18 (1st UGA; tied for 3rd SEC; T9 NCAA)
• Runs: 45 (T1 UGA; T10 SEC)
• RBIs: 55 (1st UGA; T4 SEC; T16 NCAA)
• Slugging: .846 (1st UGA; 3rd SEC; 6th NCAA)
• OPS: 1.362 (1st UGA)
• Walks: 26 (1st UGA)
Against the Razorbacks, in the first inning of last Saturday's thrilling 9-8 come-from-behind win, Condon belted a two-run home run that tracking data showed traveled 475 feet and had an exit velocity of 111 miles per hour. It was his 18th homer of the season; he ended up going 2-for-5 with two runs scored that day. He was 1-for-9 in the series before that, seeing his 37-game on-base streak end on Friday.
Ups and downs are as much a part of baseball as caps and curve balls, and the series was just another learning experience for a talented player that's still just getting started. Before the Bulldogs hosted the Hogs, Condon acknowledged that his "hot start" to the season was nice, "but there's also a lot of baseball still left ahead. And we're a long way from being done with this season."
The 6-foot-6 and 211-pounder from Marietta, who played at The Walker School, said the pitching he's seeing in college, particularly in the SEC, is an enormous step up from what he saw in high school.
"To say the competition isn't close to what we're seeing out here is an understatement," he said with a laugh. "I think your average week in high school baseball at Walker was probably facing a starting pitcher that's throwing somewhere in the mid-70s with not really good command of off-speed pitches, but out here, in conference play, you're seeing starters in the mid-to-upper 90s with two or three off-speed pitches that they can throw on any count.
"It's a big jump, but it's something that we're settling into and getting a little more used to."
Condon batted .432 with a 1.310 OPS as a senior at Walker. After redshirting last season, his numbers are about the same with the Bulldogs. Knowing he's facing the best pitchers and teams he's ever competed against makes the success that Condon is having feel even sweeter.
"I think that's part of the greatest thing about playing in the SEC. You know you're going up against the best, you know that everyone that's out on the field is the highest quality you're going to get at this level, so that's definitely rewarding," he said. "When you do have success in this league, it's really good for your confidence because you know it doesn't get much better than the competition out there."
A big reason for that success stems from the work Condon has done on his body over the past two years. He is now bigger and stronger, having spent much of his redshirt season and beyond adding muscle to his tall and lean frame.
"To think that he is technically a freshman, it's hard to believe, but he's had a year of seasoning," Stricklin said. "I think in the long run it (redshirting) has been the best thing for him, and he handled it perfectly. He couldn't have handled it any better. We had a lot of talks about how to handle it, how to go about it, and he handled it perfectly."
And after sitting and watching, lifting and learning last season, Condon has stepped in this spring and delivered time and time again.
"It's a combination of putting on strength and muscle, but also being able to stay limber and flexible to where you can move efficiently and still create productive swings," he said. "We've got a great strength staff here that really helps keep things consistent in-season so you're not too sore going into games, but you're also getting done what you need to get done in there."
Condon, who said he didn't start thinking of himself as a power hitter until his junior year of high school, is on pace to have perhaps the greatest freshman season in school history. In 1985, outfielder Ron Wenrich was named National Freshman of the Year after batting .396 with 20 homers and 70 RBIs, in just 43 games. Wenricjh's teammate, Derek Lilliquist, was a two-way star in 1985, striking out 93 batters in 86 innings while hitting .355.
More recently, in 2004, first baseman Josh Morris hit .319 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs, in 68 games.
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 28-30
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.