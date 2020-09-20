LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College junior Maria Genovese captured singles and doubles titles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional, which concluded Sunday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Genovese posted straight-set victories in all four of her singles matches in the tournament, defeating freshman teammate Yelyzaveta Velykorodna 6-4, 6-1 to repeat as regional champion. She now advances with other GGC players to the ITA Oracle Cup, scheduled Oct. 16-18 in Rome, Ga.
“I played even better than I did last year,” said Genovese. “My game has improved by leaps and bounds, and I am playing with a lot of confidence. This was a tough tournament, with [seven] matches over three days.”
Meanwhile, the top-seeded doubles team of Genovese and freshman Eva Siska won 12 of 14 games against a tandem from Brenau University in the championship round. They won all three doubles matches during the weekend tournament. An 8-4 victory in Sunday morning’s semifinals advanced the team into the afternoon final match.
“There was really good energy between Maria and myself throughout this tournament. We stayed aggressive in the final match,” said Siska.
The GGC players now prepare for the upcoming ITA Oracle Cup.
“I am proud of Maria because it isn’t easy to win when you are the (top-seeded) favorite," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Maria was able to carry over the positive momentum from the first set into the second of the singles final. Her confidence is high heading into Rome (ITA Oracle Cup) next month.”
