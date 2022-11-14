SUWANEE — Grayson’s eighth-graders outlasted Buford for a 12-7 victory Sunday night in the Gwinnett Football League’s Division I championship game, capping a full slate of youth football teams battling for county supremacy at North Gwinnett High School.

Grayson, trailing 7-6, got the game-winning touchdown with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Deuce Smith hit London Goggans in the back corner of the end zone. From there, the Rams’ held Buford from scoring to secure the title.

