SUWANEE — Grayson’s eighth-graders outlasted Buford for a 12-7 victory Sunday night in the Gwinnett Football League’s Division I championship game, capping a full slate of youth football teams battling for county supremacy at North Gwinnett High School.
Grayson, trailing 7-6, got the game-winning touchdown with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Deuce Smith hit London Goggans in the back corner of the end zone. From there, the Rams’ held Buford from scoring to secure the title.
Buford led 7-6 at halftime after the teams traded first-half TD runs — one by the Wolves’ Jameer Cantrell and one by Grayson’s Joel Bradford.
Eighth Grade, Division II
Grayson 30, Buford 6
SUWANEE — From the opening snap, Grayson's Division II team dominated on both sides of the ball in a 30-6 win over Buford.
The Rams used its two-head monster in the backfield as Aaron Black (18 rushes, 127 yards) and Ashton Turner (16 rushes, 98 yards) imposed their wills on the Buford defense. Turner got the scoring started late in the first quarter, finding the end zone from the 6 to make it 6-0 with 23 seconds to go in the quarter. He found it again on the Rams' next drive, this time from the 5. Black's two-point conversion rush made it 14-0 with 3:10 left to go before halftime.
The Rams looked as if they were going to score again after Emond Coughman recovered a Buford fumble. A 30-yard halfback pass to Cameron Hurst put the ball inside the 10, but a sack by Buford's defense on fourth down as time expired in the half left the score at 14-0.
However, that didn't dismay the Rams as they scored again in the third quarter when Tre Crum scored from the 5. Black's two-point conversion rush made it 22-0 with 4:13 to go in the third quarter.
Black finally made it into the end zone for 6 when he scored from the 1 early in the fourth to make it 30-0. Buford did add points on the board when Ethan Hauser caught a 21-yard pass for a touchdown for the game's final points.
12-year-old
Lawrenceville 13, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Lawrenceville got great defense to post a 13-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge in the 12-year-old division.
Peachtree Ridge hung close with some solid defense of its own, but Lawrenceville pushed across one TD in the first half from Allen Moise. After a missed PAT, the lead was 6-0.
Lawrenceville sealed the victory with a 15-yard TD run from Fred Moses Jr. in the second half.
11-year-old
Grayson 19, Lawrenceville 13 (OT)
SUWANEE — It was a tale of two halves and overtime, but in the end, Grayson Gold won an overtime thriller over Lawrenceville as Jaden Nored (24 carries, 178 yards) ran it in from the 10 to secure the Rams' undefeated season in Gwinnett Football League's 11-year old division.
For the Rams, it was a dominant first half on both sides of the ball as they held the Black Knights to -4 total yards in the first half and caused three turnovers.
Following an interception by Maddox Cannon, Terrell Smith (nine carries, 76 yards) got the scoring started for Grayson as he rushed it in from the 7. The conversion rush by DeYunte Parks Jr. put the Rams up 7-0 with 2:08 to go in the first quarter.
The Rams followed that up on their next drive when Nored raced out to a 64-yard touchdown run, giving Grayson a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Grayson looked to put more points on the board after Austin Taylor intercepted a pass, but Grayson struggled to put points on the board through the rest of regulation.
Although the Black Knights looked dead in the water in the first half, they came out in the second half and made some noise. A quick slant from quarterback Jaylen Morgan to Cruz Julius went for 76 yards, giving the Black Knights life and putting points up against Grayson's defense for the first time all season. The conversion completion made it 13-7 with 3:52 to go in the third quarter.
Later, after Lawrenceville forced a Grayson punt, Julius took the punt 55 yards the other way to tie the score at 13-13, which is where it remained the rest the fourth quarter.
10-year-old
Peachtree Ridge 8, Grayson 0
SUWANEE – After a hard fought battle between the teams, the Peachtree Ridge Lions got the best of the Grayson Rams with a 8-0 win to take home the 10-year-old title on Sunday.
Peachtree Ridge interrupted an almost scoreless half with a last second touchdown to put the first points on the board. On 4th-and-11 and less than 20 seconds to go, quarterback Ethan Joyner found Demetrius Lee in the end zone for six points. The extra point was blocked.
For most of the game Peachtree Ridge started with great field on the Grayson side of the field. Even without scoring on every drive, the Lions were able to pin the Rams back near their end zone.
The Lions defense came away with a safety after backing Grayson up to their 3-yard line. The Lions defense stood strong on Grayson’s last possession with Landyn Glover picking off the quarterback at the 35-yard line to seal the game.
9-year-old
Lawrenceville 6, Buford 0
SUWANEE — The Lawrenceville Black Knights’ lone score held off the Buford Wolves to capture the 9-year-old title on Sunday.
Lawrenceville got its scoring drive going with two big runs with Kameryn Jackson and Zarquer Pledger-Payton, which got the ball inside the red zone. That play set up a 14-yard run by Elijah Perkins to the outside for the touchdown to go up 6-0. The Black Knights failed to punch the ball on the extra point after an illegal procedure call pushed them back 5 yards.
Buford had a promising drive that started at its 29-yard line heading into the fourth quarter. Jamari Barr broke several tackles to get the ball down to the 43-yard line. The offense kept churning, picking up yardage getting all the way down to the Lawrenceville 5-yard line. With second and goal from the 3-yard line, a fumble gave possession back to the Black Knights.
With one last chance to get points on the board for the Wolves, Lawrenceville came up with another big stop on 4th-and-3 to end their drive and clinch the title.
8-year-old
Lawrenceville 13, Brookwood 7
SUWANEE — Two big touchdown runs by Richard Samuel V helped Lawrenceville Black push past the Brookwood Broncos to secure the 13-7 victory for the 8-year-old title on Sunday.
As time expired in the second quarter, Samuel got to the outside and sprinted down the sideline for a 71-yard touchdown. The second touchdown came on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter when he burst through the middle for a 68-yard touchdown, putting Lawrenceville up 13-0.
The Broncos got some momentum going near the end of the third frame to put points on the board. Dallas Lumpkin broke through with a 55-yard touchdown, but after the play an unsportsmanlike penalty by Brookwood cost it the extra point.
With a chance to tie the game with less than two minutes to go, the Broncos fell short with three pass attempts knocked down, resulting in a turnover on downs and a Lawrenceville win.
6- and 7-year-old
Lawrenceville 7, Parkview 0
SUWANEE — The Lawrenceville Black Knights narrowly defeated the Parkview Panthers 7-0 to claim the 6-and-7-year-old title on Sunday.
After a strong first quarter performance by both defenses, the Lawrenceville Gold offense broke through for some big plays to get on the board in the second quarter. Starting on its own 31-yard line, Lawrenceville got the drive going with a big 5-yard push up the middle. On the next play, the runner broke tackles up the middle, running all the way down to the Parkview 20-yard line. The Panther defense backed Lawrenceville up for a long 3rd and distance at the 28-yard line, but Noah Hall got around the edge to pick up the first. Hall finished off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown to give Lawrenceville the lead.
Parkview attempted to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but a holding call negated a touchdown run by Blake Dudley. A fumble by the Panthers at the end of the game sealed the win for Lawrenceville.
