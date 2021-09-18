BUFORD — One big offensive play was enough to stop the Buford football team’s 16-game winning streak.
Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) running back Davion Gause ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and the Lions’ talent-laden defense did the rest Friday night in a 7-0 victory over the two-time defending state champion Wolves, who also saw a 17-game home winning streak halted. Their last home loss was in the 2018 state quarterfinals to Bainbridge.
“They’re definitely good,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of Chaminade-Madonna, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA in Florida. “They’ve played in five straight state championship games and won three of them … They’re a dang good team, no question. Dang good on defense. Dang good on offense. It could be like it was last year where it was probably the best thing for you (to lose) to wake you up and you go back to work Monday.”
Buford (3-1) was shut out for the first time since the 2015 state championship game loss to Cartersville, and it was shut out at home for the first time since a 1998 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Wolves managed 90 yards of offense and four first downs, two in each half. They finished with 48 rushing yards on 24 carries and gave up four sacks.
Four negative plays on first downs were drive-killers against a defense stacked with high-level Division I recruits, as was a holding penalty on another first down play. Buford spent too much time behind the chains to sustain drives thanks to the defensive talent at Chaminade-Madonna that had Georgia Bulldogs assistant Will Muschamp watching from the sidelines.
“There was a good amount of (negative plays on first down),” Appling said. “That’s kind of been the tale, not completely, but a lot of the series in the first four games of the season have been like that. Even against Cedar Grove (in the scrimmage) we had a couple of them. There have been way too many of them. That stuff’s got to be cleaned up.”
Meanwhile, Buford’s defense did its part nearly all night to keep it a one-possession game. The Wolves created three turnovers — a fumble recovery by Eddrick Houston, Ryland Gandy’s forced fumble on a punt return that was recovered by Peyton Rinker and another fumble recovery by Japhet Mubenga — but couldn’t turn any of them into points.
The unit’s only major mistake was costly, though, as Gause scored on his long run with 1:25 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Gause finished with 30 carries for 191 yards, 64 of those when Chaminade-Madonna drained the last 6:43 off the clock in the fourth quarter with its only lengthy drive.
“One play we didn’t get over the top on and the guy creased us,” Appling said. “We couldn’t get him down on the ground. Other than that, everything they did we just found a way to to stop them. We found a way to keep it a one-score game.”
Buford’s best offensive possession surprisingly came when it had its worst starting field position, at its own 8-yard line late in the third quarter. Victor Venn (seven rushes, 48 yards) had a 12-yard run on first down that was followed by a 9-yard Ashton Daniels scramble. C.J. Clinkscales picked up a first down on the next play and Kobi Blackwell had a 7-yard first down run, then the Wolves went backward, a familiar theme of the night as Buford’s young and improving offensive line (which starts two sophomores, two juniors and a senior) did battle with high-end, veteran talent on the Chaminade-Madonna defense.
“We’re growing up and we’re getting better on the offensive line,” Appling said. “They’ve grown light years in the first four games.”
Buford was set up with great field position twice in the second half, but didn’t capitalize. It took over at the 50-yard line with 17 seconds left in the third quarter, but Daniels was intercepted on first down. The hosts dodged a bullet after that turnover when the Lions missed on a 39-yard field goal.
Mubenga’s fumble recovery with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter gave Buford the ball at Chaminade-Madonna’s 35-yard line. After three straight incompletions, the Wolves punted and never got the ball back.
Appling’s hope is that the loss will motivate his team like it did last season, when it rebounded from an early loss to North Cobb and finished as the Class AAAAAA state champion.
“I told them it could be the best thing for you (to lose),” Appling said. “It’s kind of the same message I had the last few years after we lost to Clarke Central and after we lost to North Cobb. How you respond to the situation is going to tell the tale of your season. Are you going to let it fester and get worse from it, be pissed at your teammates and let it breed in the locker room? Or are you going to come back ready to work on Monday?
“I think I’m going to have a different senior leadership group on Monday. I think I’m going to have a different offensive and defensive leadership group. I don’t think stretch lines are going to be bad. I don’t think running to the football is going to be bad. I don’t think tackling’s going to be bad. That’s my hope. They’ve got to do it and I’ve got to enforce it. But I think we’ll become a better team in the next four or five weeks.”
CHAMINADE-MADONNA 7, BUFORD 0
C. Madonna 7 0 0 0 — 0
Buford 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
Chaminade-Madonna: Davion Gause 63 run (Samir Atassi kick) 1:25
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
None
CM Buford
First downs 13 4
Rushes-yards 46-192 24-48
Passing yards 83 42
Comp-Att-INT 8-18-0 8-19-1
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-35 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CM: Gause 30-191; Charles Williams 2-6; Cedrick Bailey 1-6; Duane Thomas 9-5. Buford: Victor Venn 7-48; C.J. Clinkscales 7-15; Kobi Blackwell 1-7; Eli Parks 2-(minus-1); Ryan McKinnis 1-(minus-3); Ashton Daniels 4-(minus-5); Dylan Wittke 1-(minus-6); Isaiah Bond 1-(minus-7).
PASSING — CM: Bailey 7-17-0, 56; Joseph 1-1-0, 27. Buford: Daniels 6-13-1, 36; Wittke 2-6-0, 6.
RECEIVING — CM: Thomas 5-52; Joseph 3-31. Buford: Bond 2-18; Clinkscales 2-12; Venn 1-10; Parks 1-2; No. 48 1-1; Jake Pope 1-(minus-1).
