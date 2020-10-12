Jake Cieply and Tyler Cooper combined for 36 tackles Friday in the Georgia Force home-school football team’s 27-14 loss to Chamblee.
Cieply had 20 tackles (15 solos, three for losses) and a sack, and Cooper had 16 tackles (one for loss) and a fumble recovery. J.B. Fleitz had an interception for teh defense.
Kole Reasoner led the Force offense with five catches for 103 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown catch. Josh Patterson added four catches for 55 yards and a score, as well as two kickoff returns for 52 yards. Kyle Moseley threw for 213 yards and two TDs. Benjamin Harper went 2-for-2 on PATs.
