LAWRENCEVILLE — Chadwick Tromp lined a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Gwinnett Stripers over the Durham Bulls 2-1 on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Preston Tucker provided the first run of the game, lofting a sacrifice fly to left field to score Joe Dunand for a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Stripers’ starter Bryce Elder held the Bulls (47-41) scoreless for seven innings, but Durham tied the game at 1-1 in the ninth on Grant Witherspoon’s solo home run (1) off Jesus Cruz (W, 1-0).
In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Ford drew a leadoff walk from Dustin Knight (L, 2-3), pinch runner Braden Shewmake stole second and advanced to third on an error, and Tromp followed with the decisive hit to left-center to send the Stripers (43-45) to victory.
Elder tossed seven innings, allowing six hits and walking none while striking out five. Offensively, Hernan Perez (2-for-4) and Ford (1-for-3) each doubled, while Tromp finished 2-for-4 with the game-winning single.
It was the Stripers’ fifth walk-off win of the season, the first delivered by Tromp. Gwinnett is 11-5 in games decided in the last at-bat this season. Elder has tossed at least seven innings in six of his 13 starts with the Stripers this year.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Tucker Davidson (2-6, 4.41 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Jayden Murray (Triple-A Debut) for the Bulls.
