INDIANAPOLIS — With 54 seconds remaining in the game, Kelee Ringo made history.
His interception return that secured a 33-18 win for Georgia and the first National Championship for the program since 1980 was the longest pick six in National Championship Game history, shattering the previous record by 35 yards.
The record-breaking moment was one of many notable tidbits from a National Championship Game that started out slow and eventually became a boxing match in which the Bulldogs landed the final punch. Here are some other notes from the night at Lucas Oil Stadium, including some of the performances from local high school football products.
MVPs:
Quarterback Stetson Bennett won offensive MVP with a line of 17-of-26 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns, including completing his final four passes for 83 yards. Lewis Cine won defensive MVP. The junior safety recorded seven tackles in the game, including one tackle for loss and one pass break-up.
Jameson Williams Goes Down:
After star wide receiver John Metchie III suffered a torn ACL in Alabama’s SEC Championship Game victory, the offensive load fell on Jameson Williams. The junior wide receiver caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta, but he too suffered a game-ending injury on Monday. After catching a 40-yard pass from Young, Williams went down immediately holding his left knee and went to the locker room. He did not return to the game.
The Early Call:
On the fourth snap of the game, Georgia’s Jordan Davis appeared to force a fumble on Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young, and linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped it up for a fumble return. But after review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass. Alabama took advantage of its second life on the possession to break the scoring seal on a Will Reichard 37-yard field goal.
Field Goal Fest:
The first five scoring plays of the game were all of the field goal variety, the first time that has happened in a National Championship Game since Alabama met LSU 10 years ago. The Crimson Tide built a 15-0 lead with five field goals in what became Nick Saban’s second championship at the school.
Jake Camarda:
Former Norcross High School kicker and punter Jake Camarda started the night with a touchback on the opening kickoff and hit punts of 55 and 54 yards respectively after Georgia saw its opening two possessions stall out. The former Blue Devil hit a 50-yard punt later in the first half and pinned Alabama inside the 10-yard-line twice in the third quarter.
Will Anderson:
Dutchtown High School alum and Henry County native Will Anderson finished the game with quieter totals by his lofty standards. Anderson had just four tackles and no tackles for loss with just one pass break-up.
Robert Beal Jr.:
Former Norcross Blue Devil Robert Beal Jr. made his mark on the game just in the nick of time with a sack on the last drive of the game. Beal took down Young on a second-and-22 dropback pass with 28 seconds remaining for a loss of six yards. Beal ended the game with three total tackles and two solo tackles.
The North Gwinnett Boys:
Two players who played a big role in North Gwinnett’s state championship victory in 2017 were also right in the thick of things for Georgia on Monday night. Right guard Warren Ericson aided a Georgia running game that ran for 140 yards on 30 attempts, and long snapper Walker Payne snapped the ball for all of Camarda punts and both of Podlesny’s field goals.
Rush Defense:
Despite a mostly neutral game script up until the final two offensive possessions, Alabama really had no option to keep the play calling balanced. Georgia almost completely snuffed out the running game, holding the Tide to 70 rushing yards on 24 designed running plays. Including the yardage from the four sacks, those numbers plummeted to 30 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
Four Sacks:
Speaking of sacks, Georgia went from having zero throughout the entire SEC Championship Game to knocking Young down four times in the rematch. Three of those four sacks were on the final drive of the game when Travon Walker, Beal and Nolan Smith added the finishes touches on a stout defensive effort.
Penalties:
Georgia shot itself in the foot throughout the night, including seven penalties in the first half alone.
It was a little bit of everything on the flag front, from a delay of game on the first offensive series to a kick catch interference penalty on a punt and a holding penalty that wiped out a would-be 59-yard Kenny McIntosh kick return. An offsides penalty before a crucial third-and-7 for Alabama late in the first half turned the play into a third-and-2, which Young took advantage of with a 24-yard completion to Agiye Hall.
Alabama also had a laundry-filled game with seven flags for 44 yards in total, including one very important flag that was picked up on the offside that led to Bennett’s free play touchdown pass.
Chris Smith’s Interception:
The first turnover of the game happened when senior defensive back Christopher Smith intercepted Bryce Young at the Alabama 45 just under three minutes into thes second half. The interception was not Smith’s first with a championship on the line. The former Hapeville Charter star secured an interception in the 2017 AA state championship game against Rabun County, a 35-23 win that secured Hapeville Charter’s first state title in program history.
Big Plays:
On the whole Georgia struggled to move the football throughout the game with just 364 yards of total offense, but a trio of big plays kept the offense afloat. After gaining just one total yard on the first two possessions, Bennett hit a 52-yard post route to George Pickens that set up Georgia’s first points of the game on a field goal.
Immediately following a blocked field goal, James Cook busted open a 67-yard run around the right side. Three plays later, Zamir White scored the first touchdown of the game to make it 13-9 Georgia.
And after Alabama scored the next nine points to go up 18-13, Bennett took advantage of a free play with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adoni Mitchell that proved to be the game-winning play.
