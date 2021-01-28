Central Gwinnett wide receiver Mekhi Mews committed Thursday to the University of Georgia football program.
The senior received a preferred walk-on offer from the Bulldogs after a big 2020 season that saw him earn wide receiver of the year honors from the Gwinnett Touchdown Club and Region 8-AAAAAA co-player of the year honors. He caught 76 passes for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
